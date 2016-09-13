(Adds quote, background on donation pledge)
By Deborah M. Todd
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 13 LinkedIn cofounder Reid
Hoffman said on Tuesday that Republican presidential candidate
Donald Trump would have a "terrifying" effect on domestic and
foreign policy if elected.
The comments came one day after Hoffman published an article
on Medium.com pledging support to a CrowdPac crowdfunding
campaign that promises to donate to veterans causes if Trump
releases his tax returns.
Hoffman said in his article that he will match five times
the crowdfunded amount to donate up to $5 million. The campaign
has raised more than $90,000.
Hoffman told a crowd at TechCrunch Disrupt 2016 in San
Francisco that he was "in denial" about the possibility of a
Trump presidency but encouraged by efforts to hold the candidate
accountable.
Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
Trump is facing criticism for not releasing tax returns, a
political practice that is not required by law but has been done
by every White House nominee since 1973. His campaign last week
released 10 years of returns for vice presidential nominee Mike
Pence and repeated a pledge that Trump would release his own
returns once the government completes an audit.
"When I saw the campaign I said that's exactly the right
way to make this message, a message in support of folks who have
given great service to our country. If Donald Trump is as
concerned with making America great as he says he is he should
care about veterans," Hoffman said.
(Reporting by Deborah M. Todd; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)