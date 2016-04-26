By Lisa Richwine and Grant Smith
| LOS ANGELES, April 26
LOS ANGELES, April 26 Democratic presidential
candidate Bernie Sanders' positions on fracking, free tuition
and breaking up big banks wouldn't sound out of place in an
Oscar winning-actor's acceptance speech.
But in famously liberal Hollywood, long used as an ATM by
Democratic campaigns, Sanders' message is not resonating as
loudly as in other progressive bastions. The more moderate
Hillary Clinton has far outpaced the Vermont senator in
fundraising and has a deep line-up of A-list stars and top
executives among her backers.
Celebrities don't sway votes, but they can persuade people
to listen to a candidate's message, said historian Steven Ross,
author of "Hollywood Left and Right: How Movie Stars Shaped
American Politics."
"It puts a candidate on their radar," he said.
Hollywood actors, studio executives and other employees of
the film, TV and music industries have donated at least $8.4
million to Clinton's campaign and the independent Super PAC that
supports her bid, Priorities USA Action, according to a Reuters
analysis of campaign finance data through March 31.
A pair of Clinton fundraisers held by actor George Clooney
this month, at which tickets went for as much as $353,000 per
couple, is not included in that total, but were reported by
Deadline Hollywood to have raised an additional $15 million.
By contrast, Sanders' campaign had raised about $1 million
from entertainment industry donors through March 31, according
to the campaign finance data. The Vermont senator, who called
the price of the Clooney event "obscene," is not associated with
a Super PAC and says he does not court wealthy donors. (Graphic
on Hollywood flows to Sanders and Clinton: tmsnrt.rs/1U98K4g)
All Republican presidential candidates combined collected
$460,000, roughly 5 percent of entertainment industry donations,
the data showed.
Clinton's support in Hollywood can be traced back to strong
ties her husband built during his first presidential campaign in
1992, said Donna Bojarsky, a Democratic public policy consultant
who worked as national entertainment coordinator for Bill
Clinton's campaign.
Bill Clinton connected deeply with Hollywood, she said, in
part because "he showed a real respect for and appreciation of
pop culture. He followed it, and he enjoyed it."
Another reason for Hillary Clinton's success in Hollywood is
the backing of executives. While business people in Hollywood
may be liberals, they are less likely to embrace a candidate who
attacks corporations, said Ross, the historian. Sanders
describes himself as a democratic socialist who wants higher
taxes on wealthy people and corporations to help pay for
college, healthcare, and other programs.
"Corporate Hollywood is about business and the bottom line,"
Ross said.
DICK VAN DYKE FOR SANDERS
The biggest Hollywood contributors to date are
behind-the-scenes figures rather than stars, with about
two-thirds of Clinton's industry support through March coming
from just three donors.
Haim Saban, CEO of Saban Capital Group, contributed $3.5
million, while DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey
Katzenberg and director Steven Spielberg donated $1 million each
to Clinton and funds supporting her.
But it is the celebrity backers who make headlines for a
candidate, even if they're not making hefty contributions.
Pop singer Demi Lovato performed at a Clinton campaign
rally, and "Scandal" star Kerry Washington recorded radio and TV
ads for the former secretary of state.
Sanders welcomed the band Vampire Weekend onto a stage in
Iowa, where they joined the candidate to sing "This Land Is Your
Land." The Red Hot Chili Peppers performed at a Sanders
fundraiser in Los Angeles.
Clinton's celebrity support skews toward older men and
women, and she attracts more minorities, while younger
personalities gravitate to Sanders, said Dan Schnur, director of
University of Southern California's Jesse M. Unruh Institute of
Politics and a former Republican political strategist.
These leanings reflect those of voters in general, Schnur
said, though there are plenty of exceptions.
Ninety-year-old actor Dick Van Dyke, a Sanders supporter, is
happy to buck the trend.
"People in my generation are set in their ways," Van Dyke
said in an interview. "Some people are afraid he might get a
little too drastic, that he might do something to upset the
apple cart."
Sanders, not known for his sense of humor, has also
attracted a number of comedians as supporters, including Danny
DeVito, Bill Maher and Sarah Silverman.
"Bernie is not for sale," says Silverman, a one-time Clinton
backer, in a pro-Sanders video viewed more than 32 million times
on Facebook. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime candidate who
genuinely represents the people."
Schnur finds Sanders' support among some comedians
understandable. "If you decide to perform comedy for a living,
you've probably got a little bit of an anarchist streak," he
said, and Sanders "challenges the establishment."
THE BERNIE-HILLARY SPLIT
At times the Sanders-Clinton divide in Hollywood has grown
heated.
When actor Susan Sarandon, a Sanders supporter, said in an
MSNBC interview last month that she wasn't sure she could vote
for Clinton if she was the Democratic nominee, the reaction in
Hollywood was intense. Her comments were seen as lending support
to Trump.
Actor Jamie Lee Curtis, a Clinton supporter, tweeted that
she respected but disagreed with Sarandon, calling her position
"dangerous 2 women, minorities & migrants."
Debra Messing, one of the stars of NBC sitcom "Will and
Grace," also joined the Twitter fray, criticizing Sarandon for
representing "the Bernie or BUST position which is so dangerous
for our country."
Sarandon, who has donated $2,700 to Sanders, said her
comments were reported incorrectly. "Of course I wouldn't vote
for Trump," she said in an interview with Reuters. She is
unrepentant in her support for Sanders.
"We have to do something more than incremental change,"
Sarandon said. Sanders is "about real change, progressive
change," she said.
She said she worries about an industry backlash against
Sanders supporters, given the reaction to her statements, as
well as negative comments from feminist Gloria Steinem and
former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright about women
supporting Sanders.
"It's a much easier thing to be supporting Hillary than to be
supporting Bernie if you are a woman in the industry."
In the end, Hollywood's Democrats will unite behind Clinton
if she wins the nomination, predicted USC's Schnur. "A
Sanders-nista is not going to flip over and vote Republican," he
said.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, editing by Sue Horton and Ross
Colvin)