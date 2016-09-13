NEW YORK Billionaire investor Carl Icahn continued to throw his support behind the Republican U.S. presidential candidate on Tuesday, saying Donald Trump would reduce the regulation of U.S. companies.

"If you look ahead three years, this economy will be a lot better if Trump gets elected" rather than Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, Icahn said, speaking at the CNBC "Delivering Alpha" event in New York.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)