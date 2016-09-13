Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
NEW YORK Billionaire investor Carl Icahn continued to throw his support behind the Republican U.S. presidential candidate on Tuesday, saying Donald Trump would reduce the regulation of U.S. companies.
"If you look ahead three years, this economy will be a lot better if Trump gets elected" rather than Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, Icahn said, speaking at the CNBC "Delivering Alpha" event in New York.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.