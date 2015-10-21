(Adds comments from Icahn CNBC interview starting in paragraph
NEW YORK Oct 21 Billionaire investor activist
Carl Icahn tweeted on Wednesday that he is forming a Super PAC
with an initial commitment of $150 million, representing the
biggest one-time injection of money in the history of such
political action committees.
Icahn, who supports presidential candidate Donald Trump,
said he is targeting "inversions," which occur when a company
changes its domicile, often outside the United States, to take
advantage of lower tax rates elsewhere.
"Right now, as we speak, there are many companies planning
to leave this country," Icahn said in an interview with CNBC.
"It's so simple to do something about it, it's a no-brainer."
Icahn said on CNBC that the incentive for companies to leave
the U.S. via inversion deals could be eliminated by legislation
allowing big companies to repatriate funds held offshore at a
discounted tax rate - an approach also favored by Trump.
In a letter, released Wednesday and sent to several leading
members of Congress, Icahn said as many as 50 companies have
left the U.S. over the past few years, representing more than a
half-trillion dollars in market value, costing hundreds of
millions of dollars in taxes and lost jobs.
"There is zero reason not to allow major companies to
repatriate this money," he said, adding that 12 to 15 lawmakers
had responded to the letter so far.
"I believe my own commitment of $150 million to the PAC will
be more than enough to make voters fully aware of the horrible
consequences that will ensue if Congress fails to pass
legislation immediately to stop these 'inversions,'" Icahn said.
Technically known as independent expenditure-only
committees, super PACs may raise unlimited sums of money from
corporations, unions, associations and individuals, then spend
unlimited sums to overtly advocate for or against political
candidates.
Icahn's pledge is even more than Jeb Bush's "shock-and-awe"
fundraising haul of $100 million for his presidential bid. And
it is half the $300 million amount that the Koch Brothers
network, a group of wealthy mega donors founded by the
billionaire industrialists, will pour into the 2016 campaign.
