(Adds Herbalife comments, quotes, background)
By Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Billionaire investor Carl
Icahn continued to throw his support behind the Republican U.S.
presidential candidate on Tuesday, saying Donald Trump would
reduce the regulation of U.S. companies.
Icahn also said that nutrition and weight management company
Herbalife would be a strong candidate to go private, saying such
a move would allow it to avoid the kind of criticism aimed at it
from Pershing Square hedge fund founder William Ackman.
"If you look ahead three years, this economy will be a lot
better if Trump gets elected" rather than Democratic candidate
Hillary Clinton, Icahn said, speaking at the CNBC "Delivering
Alpha" event in New York.
Trump has said that Icahn would be a great U.S. Treasury
secretary though whether the 80-year-old hedge fund manager
would commit to such a role remains unclear.
Icahn expressed his frustration at U.S. regulators on
Tuesday, specifically the Environmental Protection Agency which
he says has neglected to speak to him about his concerns
regarding ethanol blending requirements for the fuel refineries
in his investment portfolio.
Icahn said that fear of "irrational" government regulations
are a main reason why chief executives are not re-investing in
their businesses and instead buying back stock. Trump would aim
to reduce such regulations, Icahn said.
Icahn also addressed his ongoing feud with Ackman, who in
2012 claimed Herbalife was running a pyramid scheme, and made a
huge wager against the stock. Icahn emerged later as a buyer of
the shares.
Herbalife settled a probe of its sales practices with the
U.S. Federal Trade Commission in July. Icahn has continued
buying shares, and the feud with Ackman has continued.
"I think that Herbalife is certainly a candidate to go
private. In fact, frankly, wearing my shareholder hat, I think
Herbalife is a lot better private and getting away from this
Ackman-type criticism," Icahn said at the CNBC event. "Ackman is
out there driving everybody crazy, which is his right to do.
He's obsessed with this."
An Ackman spokesman did not immediately return an email
seeking comment.
(Additional reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz and Cynthia Osterman)