U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush waits to take part in ceremonies to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks in Londonderry, New Hampshire, September 11, 2015.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. Jeb Bush will seek to energize his presidential campaign on Wednesday when he goes into a prime-time debate in a Republican race dominated by Donald Trump.

The former Florida governor, an establishment Republican once considered a heavy favorite for his party's nomination, has been overshadowed by Trump's bomb-throwing rhetoric.

Bush has to show he can take on the billionaire real-estate magnate, said Steve Schmidt, a Republican strategist who was a top adviser to John McCain's 2008 White House bid.

"He has to stand and fight tonight," Schmidt told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show. "He has to show the American people that he is a guy who can walk into a room with (Russian President) Vladimir Putin - and Donald Trump's playing that proxy tonight - and win for America," Schmidt said.

Reuters/Ipsos opinion polling has Trump leading among Republican voters with 32.2 percent. Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson is at 15.8 percent.

Bush, the younger brother of former President George W. Bush, is back in third place on 9 percent as his campaign for the November 2016 election struggles to take off.

Trump has mocked Bush, 62, as being "low-energy" but the well-funded former governor has begun to hit back and has vowed not to be passive at the debate in California's Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

"If someone comes at me, bam!, I'll come back at 'em," he said at a campaign event in New Hampshire last week.

The main Super PAC supporting Bush launched an ad on its YouTube channel this week accusing Trump of being "in a very dark place."

Eleven candidates will be on stage for the debate which starts at 8 p.m. Eastern (0000 GMT Thursday).

Aides to Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, another conservative favorite who is now trailing Trump, have promised that their candidate will step up at the debate. Walker is at seventh place in the Reuters/Ipsos poll on 4.3 percent and a Gallup poll shows that he is unfamiliar to 44 percent of Republicans.

"WHATEVER. WHATEVER"

Trump, who dominated the first main Republican debate in Ohio last month, has dismissed possible attacks from rivals this time around.

"I hear they are going after me. Whatever. Whatever," he said at a campaign rally in Dallas on Monday.

The debate stage will be set up next to the retired Air Force One aircraft used by the late President Reagan.

The event is being hosted by CNN with correspondents Jake Tapper and Dana Bash posing questions, along with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

The face-off will be the first time Trump has been on stage with former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina.

Trump last week was quoted as saying of her: "Look at that face. Would anyone vote for that?" He later said he was talking about her "persona."

In a sign of how fluid the Republican race is, a CBS News/New York Times poll said 63 percent of Republican voters had not yet decided who to support.

A poor showing on Bush’s part could just be another blip on the election timeline that might not prove fatal, said Steven Brams, professor of politics at New York University. “The debate tonight will not be do or die,” he said.

Also debating will be Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Mike Huckabee, Rand Paul, John Kasich and Chris Christie.

Rick Santorum, Bobby Jindal, George Pataki and Lindsey Graham will participate in an 'undercard' debate at 6 p.m. Eastern (2200 GMT).

