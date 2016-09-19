WASHINGTON Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign accused the White House of minimizing the threat poised by Islamic State and allowing the danger to increase under Democratic President Barack Obama.

"Diminishing the threat the Obama administration has allowed to materialize on its watch puts us all at risk and is another reminder that we need new leadership in the fight against radical Islamic terrorism," Trump spokesman Jason Miller said in a statement.

The statement followed a weekend in which a bomb went in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood, injuring 29 people, and another explosive device was found nearby. As many as six explosive devices were found in nearby Elizabeth, New Jersey, and a pipe bomb went off near a New Jersey shore town further south.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)