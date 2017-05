WASHINGTON U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump will stay in the presidential race despite calls for him to drop out because of lewd comments he made about women that have surfaced, top adviser Rudy Giuliani said on Sunday.

In remarks to NBC's "Meet the Press," Giuliani also said that Trump would participate in a debate Sunday with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Richard Cowan; editing by Mark Heinrich)