Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence prepares for a CNN interview before the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

People gather during demonstrations on the campus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, before the last 2016 U.S. presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Opposing protesters gather during demonstrations on the campus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, before the last 2016 U.S. presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Lynnette Hull (L) and Mali Shomo take a photo during demonstrations on the campus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, before the last 2016 U.S. presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence talks with CNN anchor Jake Tapper (R) during an interview inside the debate hall prior to the start of the final debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Scott Baio and his wife Renee Sloan attend the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A woman awaits the start of the third and final 2016 debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Opposing groups of protesters gather during demonstrations on the campus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, before for the last 2016 U.S. presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence (R) speaks with CNN's Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper (L-R) before the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Ivanka (L) and Melania (R) Trump arrive for the start of the third and final debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Eric Trump takes his seat before the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Presidential Commission co-chairmen Frank Fahrenkopf (L) and Mike McCurry (R) address the audience prior to the start of the third and final debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Ivanka Trump takes her seat before the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Melania Trump (R) greets vice presidential candidate Mike Pence before the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Protesters gather during demonstrations on the campus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, before the last 2016 U.S. presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Fox News modeator Chris Wallace speaks before the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chelsea Clinton and her father, former U.S. president Bill Clinton (R), arrive for the third and final debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Melania Trump (L), wife of Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump, and vice presidential nominee Mike Pence attend Trump's third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate against Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton keep their distance and do not shake hands at the start of the their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the third and final debate with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton (not pictured) at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives before the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton begin their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks with his family after the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka, son Eric and wife Melania speak after the third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton reacts near Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump after their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

Supporters gather at the start of a rally with U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Delaware, Ohio, U.S. October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters gather at the start of a rally with U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Delaware, Ohio, U.S. October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters display a bobblehead doll as they gather at the start of a rally with U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Delaware, Ohio, U.S. October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON/DELAWARE, Ohio U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Thursday he would accept the result of the Nov. 8 election - "if I win" - fueling Republican concerns his stance would make it harder for his party to maintain control of Congress.

His refusal to commit to accepting the election outcome was the standout remark of the third and final 2016 presidential debate between Trump and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton on Wednesday night. It ratcheted up Trump's allegations the election was being rigged against him, and became the latest flashpoint in an unusually acrimonious race three weeks before voters go to the polls.

Clinton called the comment "horrifying."

President Barack Obama blasted Trump on Thursday at a rally in Miami Gardens, Florida, for Clinton and U.S. Representative Patrick Murphy, who is trying to unseat Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a Trump supporter.

"That is dangerous. Because when you try to sow the seeds of doubt in people's minds about the legitimacy of the elections, that undermines our democracy. Then you're doing the work of our adversaries for them," Obama said.

Trump modified his comment at a rally in Ohio on Thursday, but did not back off.

"I would like to promise and pledge to all of my voters and supporters and to all of the people of the United States, that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election - if I win," he said.

He added he would accept "a clear election result," but reserved the right to contest or file a legal challenge in the case of a questionable result.

With Trump trailing in opinion polls, the focus ahead of the Nov. 8 vote is shifting to whether Republicans can keep their narrow majority in the Senate or even their larger advantage in the House of Representatives.

Senator John McCain of Arizona, who lost the 2008 presidential election to Obama, said accepting the election result was "the American way."

"I didn’t like the outcome of the 2008 election. But I had a duty to concede, and I did so without reluctance," McCain, who has opened a poll lead in his Senate re-election race, said in a statement.

"A concession isn't just an exercise in graciousness. It is an act of respect for the will of the American people, a respect that is every American leader's first responsibility."

McCain has withdrawn his support for Trump.

Asked on Wednesday night if he would commit to a peaceful transition of power, Trump, a businessman-turned-politician, replied: "What I'm saying is that I will tell you at the time. I'll keep you in suspense. OK?"

TRANSITION OF POWER

Trump's statement, the most provocative in a debate that repeatedly descended into rancor, made headlines across the country and raised questions about his commitment to a peaceful transition of power, a cornerstone of American democracy.

Clinton accused Trump of being Russian President Vladimir Putin's puppet. Trump called Clinton a "nasty woman" and a criminal who should be barred from running. They did not exchange the customary handshake when the debate ended.

On Thursday night the two candidates appeared together at a formal charity dinner in New York and shook hands there after giving speeches intended to roast each other.

"Just before taking the dais, Hillary accidentally bumped into me, and she very civilly said, 'pardon me,'" Trump joked. "And I very politely replied, let me talk to you about that after I get into office." Trump has said Clinton should be imprisoned for her email practices as secretary of state.

Clinton spoke after Trump at the dinner, which she joked was remarkable in itself. "I didn't think he'd be ok with a peaceful transition of power," she said.

That show of humor was not the norm, however.

Democrats jumped to ask Republican candidates whether they agreed with Trump, who is making his first run for public office against Clinton, a former senator and first lady.

"Do you agree with Donald Trump to question the results of the election?" the Nevada Democratic Party asked in a release targeting Republican Joe Heck. Heck is in a tight race with Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto for retiring Democratic leader Harry Reid's Senate seat.

Trump's comments did not worry his supporters.

Marion Fields, 48, a registered Democrat who backs Trump, said he did not think concession would be an issue because Trump would win. Were he to lose, "After it's announced, you'd have to be a professional and concede."

A CNN/ORC snap poll said 52 percent of Americans thought Clinton won the debate, to 39 percent for Trump.

Trump donor and energy investor Dan Eberhart said Trump won. He disagreed with his rhetoric, but still backs the candidate.

"I think Hillary’s policies and track record are not what the country needs leading us forward for the next four years. And that backs me into supporting Trump," Eberhart said.

Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway sought on Thursday to defend Trump, saying in television interviews he was "putting people on notice" about voting irregularities.

Trump has not offered specific evidence to back up his vote-rigging claims, and numerous studies have shown that the U.S. election system, which is run by the states, is sound.

Trump has stepped up allegations that the election is being rigged against a backdrop of accusations that he had made improper sexual advances to women since a video emerged two weeks ago in which Trump boasted of such behavior.

A 10th woman came forward on Thursday at a news conference in Manhattan with attorney Gloria Allred, a Clinton supporter who specializes in representing women in cases of alleged assault.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Jessica Ditto called the news conference a "coordinated, publicity-seeking attack" by Allred.

First lady Michelle Obama, a powerful campaigner for Clinton, renewed her criticism of Trump without naming him during a campaign event in Arizona.

“Decent men do not demean women. And we shouldn’t tolerate this behavior from any man, let alone a man who wants to be the president,” she said.

(Additional reporting by Steve Holland in Las Vegas, Michelle Conlin, Luciana Lopez, Amanda Becker and David Ingram in New York, Roberta Rampton in Miami and Richard Cowan, Jeff Mason, Alana Wise, Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey in Washington; Writing by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney and Nick Macfie)