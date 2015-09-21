By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Sept 21
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton will unveil a plan this week to cap
monthly out-of-pocket costs for specialty drugs, her campaign
said on Monday, after a tweet from Clinton accusing companies of
"price gouging" sent biotech stocks tumbling.
Clinton was expected to allude to her plan in public remarks
on Monday and spell it out in more detail at a health-care forum
in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday, an official with her campaign
said.
Clinton, who leads the field seeking the Democratic Party's
nomination for president in the November 2016 election,
maintained her front-runner status with about 48 percent of
support in a recent Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll.
Still, she has been under pressure to take more populist
stances to widen her lead over the current second-place
candidate, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. Clinton could face more
hurdles if Vice President Joe Biden enters the race.
Sanders already has introduced legislation in the Senate to
crack down on what he called "skyrocketing" increases in
prescription drug prices.
On Monday, shares in biotech companies such as Immunogen
and Gilead Sciences dropped after Clinton
tweeted that steep prices for specialty drugs were "outrageous."
"Tomorrow I'll lay out a plan to take it on," she said. She
pointed to a New York Times story that said while prices
sometimes rise due to drug shortages, other times prices balloon
as a result of a company's business strategy of buying older
drugs and turning them into expensive specialty drugs.
The newspaper reported how the price of a drug to treat a
deadly parasitic infection soared to $750 a tablet from $13.50
after it was bought in August by a pharmaceutical company.
The Nasdaq biotech index skidded 4.6 percent on
Monday while the S&P healthcare sector fell 1.35
percent
