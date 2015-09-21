(Adds comments from Clinton in Arkansas)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton will unveil a plan this week to cap
out-of-pocket costs for specialty drugs, she said on Monday,
after her tweet accusing companies of "price gouging" sent
biotech stocks tumbling.
"I'm announcing a detailed plan to crack down on these
abuses," Clinton said during a campaign stop in Little Rock,
Arkansas. "There's no excuse," she added.
Clinton is expected to discuss the specifics in Iowa on
Tuesday.
While Clinton has maintained her front-runner status among
Democrats seeking their party's nomination for the November 2016
election, she has been under pressure to take more populist
stances to widen her lead over the current second-place
Democratic candidate, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.
She could face more hurdles if Vice President Joe Biden
enters the race. Clinton led a recent Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll
with 48 percent support.
Sanders already has introduced legislation in the Senate to
crack down on what he called "skyrocketing" increases in
prescription drug prices.
On Monday, shares of biotech companies such as Immunogen
and Gilead Sciences dropped after Clinton
tweeted that steep prices for specialty drugs were "outrageous."
Clinton pointed to a New York Times story about a
62-year-old drug to treat a deadly parasitic infection that
soared in price to $750 a tablet from $13.50 after the drug was
bought in August by a start-up pharmaceutical company.
"It's disgraceful," Clinton said in Arkansas, referencing
the drug prices in the story.
"Big Pharma" companies have long been criticized for
steadily raising prices of prescription medicines in the United
States, unrestrained by price controls that are common in other
countries.
Also controversial has been a strategy by some companies to
raise prices for older drugs that they acquire. Examples include
the heart medications Nitropress and Isuprel, which were bought
by Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc this year.
Specialty drugs are typically defined as high-cost
prescription medications used to treat chronic or
life-threatening conditions such as cancer.
Clinton's comments on Monday were her first about how to
tackle high drug prices, but she has talked about the problems
facing consumers before.
In June, Clinton said drug companies that benefit from a
Pacific trade pact should offer bulk discounts on products to
U.S. government programs such as Medicare.
The iShares Nasdaq Biotech ETF, which tracks an
index of biotechnology and pharmaceutical stocks, was down about
4.3 percent at 341.48 on Monday afternoon. The Nasdaq biotech
index skidded 4.3 percent.
