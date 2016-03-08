By John Whitesides
| DETROIT, March 8
DETROIT, March 8 Republican Donald Trump and
Democrat Hillary Clinton look to build on their leads in the
presidential nominating races when four states vote on Tuesday,
and polls show both front-runners comfortably ahead in the
biggest prize of Michigan.
Trump hopes to regain his momentum after suffering a week of
blistering attacks from the party's establishment and splitting
four contests on Saturday with rival Ted Cruz, who positioned
himself as the prime alternative to the brash billionaire in the
race for the party's nomination for the Nov. 8 election.
Most opinion polls show Trump hanging on to a solid
double-digit lead in Michigan over Cruz, a U.S. senator from
Texas, and Ohio Governor John Kasich.
The establishment favorite, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of
Florida, lags behind and is seen needing a breakthrough win in
his home state next week to keep his campaign alive.
Republicans and Democrats will also vote in Mississippi, and
Republicans in Idaho and Hawaii will make their choices on a day
when 150 Republican delegates and 166 Democratic delegates will
be up for grabs.
But the focus on Tuesday is the industrial battleground of
Michigan, where Trump's relentless anti-free trade rhetoric and
promise to slap taxes on cars and parts shipped in from Mexico
has resonated in a state that has lost tens of thousands of
manufacturing and auto industry jobs.
"Trump has been holding strong and no one seems to be
catching up," said Republican pollster Steve Mitchell, whose
latest Fox 2/Detroit poll on Sunday showed Trump with a 22-point
lead on Cruz and Kasich.
"The anti-Trump vote is being divided almost evenly, and
neither of them can get an edge," he said.
Among Democrats, Clinton, 68, also has a solid double-digit
lead in Michigan opinion polls over rival Bernie Sanders, 74, a
U.S. senator from Vermont. The former secretary of state is also
expected to do well in Mississippi, where the Democratic
electorate will be dominated by black voters who have
overwhelmingly favored her over Sanders.
Big Michigan wins for Trump and Clinton would set them up
for a potentially decisive day of voting on March 15, when the
delegate-rich states of Ohio, Florida, Illinois, Missouri and
North Carolina cast ballots.
The Republican contests in Florida and Ohio award all the
state's delegates to the winner. If Trump, 69, could sweep those
two states and pile up delegates elsewhere, it would probably
knock home-state favorites Rubio and Kasich out of the race and
make it tough for Cruz to catch him.
'ALL TALK, NO ACTION'
Trump, a blunt-spoken political outsider who has been under
relentless attack from establishment figures and Super PACs
since winning seven of 11 races on Super Tuesday last week,
launched his own attack ad against Rubio, calling him a
"corrupt, all-talk, no-action politician."
"That guy, he couldn't be elected dogcatcher in Florida,"
Trump told supporters in North Carolina.
Trump has so far won 384 delegates to 300 for Cruz, but the
contests over the next week will play a big role in determining
whether any candidate gathers the 1,237 needed to win the
nomination or if the decision will have to be made at the
convention in July.
In the Democratic race, Clinton has built a lead of nearly
200 pledged delegates over Sanders, and the party's rules
awarding delegates proportionally in all states will make it
hard for him to catch up because she can keep piling up
delegates even in states she loses.
The two candidates spent Monday campaigning in Michigan, one
day after their debate in Flint that featured sharp clashes on
free trade agreements and the auto bailout.
They resumed their battle on Monday, with Sanders accusing
Clinton of distorting his record when she said he opposed the
auto bailout credited with rescuing General Motors and Chrysler
during the economic crisis.
Sanders, a democratic socialist, said he supported the
bailout and voted for it in the Senate, but that bill failed to
win approval. He later voted to block auto bailout funds because
they were combined with funds to bail out Wall Street.
Sanders released a radio ad on Monday saying Clinton was
trying to distort his record. Sanders, the ad said, "has always
been on the side of Michigan workers and working families."
(Editing by Peter Cooney)