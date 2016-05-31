(Corrects day of the week in lead)
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK May 31 U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump sharply criticized the news media on
Tuesday for asking questions about what happened to
contributions he raised for U.S. military veterans groups.
At a combative news conference at Trump Tower, the
billionaire detailed $5.6 million from a fund-raising effort in
January in Iowa.
"The press should be ashamed of themselves," Trump said.
"You make me look very bad. I've never received such bad
publicity for doing a good job."
He called an ABC News reporter at the event "sleazy."
Trump said the effort had raised $5.6 million and was being
distributed to 41 groups that are dedicated to helping military
veterans. He said the total could climb higher as more money
comes in.
Trump turned the microphone over briefly to Al Baldasaro, a
Trump supporter and a veteran from New Hampshire who also
skewered the news media, saying reporters should "get your head
out of your butt and focus on the real issues."
Trump read out a list of veterans' organizations that had
received money from the January event, which he attended instead
of participating in a Fox News-sponsored candidates' debate.
(Additional reporting by Amanda Becker and Doina Chiacu;
Writing by Steve Holland; Editing by Alistair Bell)