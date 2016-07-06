By John Whitesides
| ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 6
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 6 Democratic
presidential contender Hillary Clinton will journey on Wednesday
to the gambling center of Atlantic City, site of some of Donald
Trump's biggest corporate projects, to attack the business
record of her Republican rival for the White House.
Clinton is putting a spotlight on Trump's casino
bankruptcies and complaints against him by contractors to argue
that the New York businessman cannot be trusted to set economic
policy from the White House.
Her attack on Trump's business dealings comes as the
Republican presidential nominee has blasted her integrity
following an FBI report that criticized her use of private email
during her tenure as secretary of state.
On Tuesday, FBI Director James Comey said the agency would
recommend no criminal charges be filed against Clinton for her
use of private email servers. But Comey rebuked Clinton for what
he said was "extremely careless" handling of classified material
on her email servers, and contradicted her claims that she never
transmitted or received classified material on that email
system.
A Clinton campaign official said that in Atlantic City, the
Democratic presidential candidate would highlight Trump's
history of bankruptcies, his dealings with contractors and job
losses related to his business activities.
The official said Clinton would emphasize Trump's promise to
"do for the country what I did for my business" to warn that he
is unfit to manage economic policy.
CHAPTER ELEVEN
Clinton has used criticism of Trump's business dealings as a
way to illustrate one of her principle campaign themes - that
the wealthy real estate developer is only interested in boosting
his financial bottom line, and is not concerned about the
economic struggles of working Americans.
"He's written a lot of books about business, they all seem
to end at Chapter 11. Go figure," Clinton said at a rally in
Ohio last month, a reference to Chapter 11 of the U.S.
Bankruptcy Code.
Trump has defended his bankruptcy filings on casinos and
other projects as legitimate legal avenues designed to help
businesses manage their debts. He tweeted recently that he was
"the king of debt."
It was unclear if Clinton would address the FBI's
announcement regarding its year-long probe into her email
practices.
The FBI has been investigating whether Clinton broke the law
as result of personal email servers kept in her Chappaqua, New
York, home while she was secretary of state from 2009 to 2013,
including whether she mishandled classified information on the
servers.
Clinton's campaign welcomed the end of the FBI probe, which
had cast a cloud over her run for the White House, but Comey's
criticisms were likely to reinforce what polls show are public
concerns about her honesty and trustworthiness.
(Additional reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Caren Bohan
and Ralph Boulton)