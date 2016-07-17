By Ginger Gibson
| CLEVELAND, July 17
CLEVELAND, July 17 With his running mate squared
away and the Republican Party more or less behind him, Donald
Trump prepares for a prime-time moment this week that few would
have predicted a year ago: his anointment as the party's
presidential nominee.
The wealthy businessman's coronation in Cleveland will come
at the end of the four-day Republican National Convention that
kicks off Monday. Befitting the candidate's unrestrained nature,
the convention is expected to be a more spontaneous affair this
year than past iterations.
On Saturday, Trump gave a preview of his showmanship, honed
over the years as a reality television star. While officially
presenting his vice presidential running mate, Indiana Governor
Mike Pence, he detoured frequently to hit Democratic rival
Hillary Clinton and tout his own business record.
Trump did recognize, however, that he picked the
conservative Christian to help unify a party that has struggled
to come to terms with the real estate mogul's unorthodox stances
and off-the-cuff campaign style. It was an admission of sorts
that he needs the veteran politician's yin to counter his
outsider yang in preparation for the Nov. 8 election.
Trump's Saturday appearance was the last time he is
scheduled to speak before his acceptance speech on Thursday
night.
"His convention speech will be the most important moment of
the campaign and the largest television audience that has ever
watched him," Republican strategist Matt Mackowiak said.
"The stakes could not be higher. I expect it to be a
prepared speech that is very well-developed, with poll-tested
language for maximum effect. He only has one chance to deliver
his nominating speech."
The disorganized nature of the running mate rollout - in
which Trump failed to fully project the power of the partnership
- had some Republicans worried that they could see more of the
same at Cleveland.
"The speech that Trump gave today (Saturday) did not seem
like he actually wants to share the stage, but knows that he has
to in order to succeed with his campaign," said Republican
strategist Ron Bonjean.
"As a master entertainer, Trump knows that he'll have to be
much more direct with his messaging and needs to tighten up his
delivery when the convention begins."
The showmanship goes only so far, though. If Trump is to
succeed in capturing the attention of American voters during
prime-time viewing hours, Bonjean said, "he must focus on
talking about their problems and what he can do to solve them."
Trump's campaign has released a list of planned speakers for
the convention. But it has yet to publish a full schedule or
announce who will speak in the coveted prime-time slots.
Trump once said he would break from tradition and speak
every night at the convention. But he later recanted and has
since suggested he may appear by video each night.
His wife Melania Trump, whose presence on the campaign trail
has been minimal, is expected to speak on Monday. Trump is
expected to be in Cleveland to see her speech.
