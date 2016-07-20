(Updates with Trump comments, White House reaction)
By Emily Flitter and Amy Tennery
CLEVELAND, July 20 A staff writer for the Trump
Organization took responsibility on Wednesday for the "chaos"
caused by a speech given by the wife of U.S. Republican
presidential candidate Donald Trump that drew accusations of
plagiarism and cast a shadow over the party's convention this
week.
The writer, Meredith McIver, apologized and offered an
explanation that threw into sharp relief two days of efforts by
the Trump campaign to deny there had been a problem with Melania
Trump's speech on Monday night.
The Republican convention in Cleveland, which formally
anointed Trump on Tuesday as the party nominee for the Nov. 8
presidential election, was meant to be an occasion for the party
to rally around its unorthodox White House candidate after a
bitterly divisive primary campaign.
But the accusations of plagiarism, and the Trump campaign's
responses to them, have been a major talking point just as the
party tries to showcase a candidate who it believes can appeal
to voters and a campaign operation capable of beating Democratic
candidate Hillary Clinton in the Nov. 8 election.
In a statement, McIver said she had inserted passages into
the Melania Trump speech that resembled parts of a 2008 speech
by first lady Michelle Obama to the 2008 Democratic National
Convention, when Barack Obama was in his first campaign for the
presidency.
McIver said she had offered to resign over the speech
controversy, but Trump and his family had rejected the offer.
The Trump Organization is owned by Donald Trump.
Trump defended McIver in an ABC News interview on Wednesday,
saying: "She made a mistake. People make mistakes. You've made
mistakes. We all make mistakes."
He said McIver had been with him for a long time and was a
"good person." Trump added: "I thought it was terrific the way
she came forward and just said, 'Look, it was a mistake that I
made.' She thought it was very unfair to Melania."
In her speech on Monday, Melania Trump spoke of passing on
to the next generation the value of hard work that she inherited
from her parents and said that "the only limit to your
achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness
to work for them."
"My parents impressed on me the values that you work hard
for what you want in life; that your word is your bond and you
do what you say and keep your promise; that you treat people
with respect," Melania Trump told the Cleveland convention.
In Denver eight years ago, Michelle Obama said she and her
husband, Barack, "were raised with so many of the same values:
that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is
your bond and you do what you say you're going to do; that you
treat people with dignity and respect."
McIver said Melania Trump had read passages from Michelle
Obama's speech over the phone to her as examples. McIver then
wrote them down and later included some of the phrasing in a
draft that became Melania Trump's speech.
McIver said in her statement that Michelle Obama is a person
Melania Trump "has always liked."
'MY MISTAKE'
"I did not check Mrs. Obama's speeches. This was my mistake
and I feel terrible for the chaos I have caused Melania and the
Trumps, as well as to Mrs. Obama. No harm was meant," McIver
said.
Nowhere in the statement by McIver and comments by Trump
campaign officials on the speech has there been any sense of
irony that the wife of the Republican nominee was inspired by
the words of Michelle Obama at the same time that speaker after
speaker at the Republican convention, echoing Trump, assailed
her husband's policies.
Democrats have seized on the similarities in the speech and
the Trump campaign's various explanations over the ensuing 48
hours as showing that his team is not ready for prime time. The
charge was all the more embarrassing because Trump has
repeatedly slammed Clinton as untrustworthy.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday the
similarities showed the country's values were largely shared,
even if political leaders had differences.
"That certainly buttresses an argument that the president
has been making quite frequently of late, about the country not
being as divided as it might seem," Earnest told reporters.
'BUNGLED SO BADLY'
Questions have lingered over why the Trump campaign had not
run simple plagiarism software that is commonly used to ensure
that speakers do not inadvertently lift other people's words,
and why the campaign sought to deny and brush away the problem.
Republican strategist Ted Newton, president of Gravity
Strategic Communications and a staffer in Republican Mitt
Romney's failed 2012 presidential campaign, said the Trump
campaign should have come clean much sooner.
"It sort of reflects the old adage: It's not the crime, it's
the cover-up," Newton said. "To have it bungled so badly is
really a shame and sad for her."
If the campaign had admitted what happened sooner, Newton
said, "It would have been a bump in the road."
Hours before giving the speech, Melania Trump, a
Slovenian-born jewelry designer and former model, told NBC's
"Today" that she had written it with as little help as possible.
But her husband's campaign manager, Paul Manafort, told CBS'
"This Morning" on Tuesday that it was a collaboration with
speech writers.
As late as Wednesday, just hours before McIver's statement,
Manafort was pressed again on the issue on CNN. He did not say
words had been lifted from the Michelle Obama speech and sought
to stress the overall effectiveness of the speech. "The
controversy that you're talking about is not meaningful at all,"
he said.
McIver is listed as a writer on some of Trump's most popular
books, including "Trump: How to Get Rich" and "Trump: Think Like
a Billionaire." Her author's biography in "How to Get Rich" says
she was a Ford Foundation scholar who graduated from the
University of Utah, as well as a member of the Trump
Organization.
