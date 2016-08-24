(Adds Gates Foundation comment)
WASHINGTON Aug 24 The Clinton Foundation, the
family philanthropy of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton, should shut down or transfer operations to
another charity despite its good work to avoid perceptions of
"pay-for-play," The Washington Post and USA Today said in
editorials on Wednesday.
Despite plans announced earlier this week to reorganize the
Clinton Foundation if Hillary Clinton wins the Nov. 8 election,
USA Today said the global charity must close for the Democratic
candidate to avoid any appearance of unethical ties.
"The only way to eliminate the odor surrounding the
foundation is to wind it down and put it in mothballs, starting
today, and transfer its important charitable work to another
large American charity such as the Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation," the paper's editorial board wrote.
The Gates Foundation declined to share its thoughts on the
idea. "We really can't speculate about the future of the Clinton
Foundation," Amy Enright, a Gates Foundation spokeswoman, wrote
in an email.
The newspaper also published an editorial by Donna Shalala,
the Clinton Foundation's president, in which she argued that the
foundation helps millions of people, especially in developing
countries, and so scaling down its work was not simple.
"This suggestion ignores how global philanthropy works, and
the reality that there are human beings around the world who
would be affected by these decisions," Shalala wrote.
The foundation announced on Monday that it would stop
accepting at least some foreign and corporate donations if
Clinton wins the presidency and that her husband, former
President Bill Clinton, would resign from the foundation's
board.
The Washington Post said in its editorial that these
changes were insufficient and should have happened sooner,
before Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state from 2009 to
2013.
"The foundation undoubtedly does worthwhile work," the
Post's editorial board wrote. "Should Ms. Clinton win, all of
that work and all of the foundation's assets should be spun off
to an organization with no ties to the first family." The
Clintons' daughter, Chelsea Clinton, remains on the board of the
charity, the full name of which is the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea
Clinton Foundation.
The call from two leading U.S. news organizations came as
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and other members
of his party have taken to calling for a special prosecutor to
investigate what they say is corruption. The Clinton
campaign has dismissed such calls as groundless political
smears.
Republicans see attacking Clinton over the organization as a
way of unifying conservatives divided over Trump, who has never
held elected officer and who often deviates from conservative
orthodoxy.
Democrats hope the controversy comes too late to make a
difference in the election, in which most national public
opinion polls show Clinton ahead.
The foundation has said Hillary Clinton was not involved
with the group while serving as the nation's top diplomat. The
Clinton campaign denies Clinton ever took any action because of
donations to the foundation.
Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook told MSNBC on Wednesday
that Clinton does not have a conflict of interest with
charitable work, and pointed to her rival's business interests
with Wall Street, China and Russia.
"Donald Trump and his bottom line and his networks are
directly connected to all kinds of international entities ...
and nobody's asking him to disclose or divest," Mook said of the
New York businessman. Trump has responded by saying it is
Clinton, not he, who has close ties to Russia.
(Writing by Susan Heavey; Additional reporting by Mohammad
Zargham; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)