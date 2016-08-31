By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 31 U.S. Republican presidential
nominee Donald Trump will meet Mexican President Enrique Pena
Nieto on Wednesday in a hastily arranged visit to Mexico hours
before delivering a highly anticipated speech on how he will
tackle illegal immigration.
True to Trump's flair for the dramatic, the visit will
guarantee widespread news coverage for the former reality TV
star. It also carries some risks for him, however, since most
foreign visits at the presidential level are long-planned and
carefully scripted.
Trump announced the trip on Twitter on Tuesday night and it
was confirmed in another tweet by the Mexican government. "I
have accepted the invitation of President Enrique Pena Nieto, of
Mexico, and look very much forward to meeting him tomorrow,"
Trump said.
The private meeting, which Trump and his advisers began
considering last week after Pena Nieto's invitation, will be
Trump's first official interaction with a foreign leader since
he began his presidential campaign more than a year ago.
Such trips can be tricky to navigate. Mitt Romney, the 2012
Republican nominee, suffered a number of gaffes during a trip to
London, Israel and Poland four years ago.
Pena Nieto has dismissed Trump's demand that Mexico pay for
a border wall that the New York businessman has pledged to build
if elected on Nov. 8. "There is no way that Mexico could pay for
a wall like that," he told CNN on July 10.
Pena Nieto, who has publicly voiced skepticism about Trump,
has been enmeshed in a controversy over whether he plagiarized
some of his 1991 undergraduate law thesis.
The talks will take place hours before Trump is to give a
major speech on Wednesday night as he seeks to straddle a fine
line between being tough on illegal immigration but giving
moderate voters a reason to give his candidacy a fresh look.
While he has closed the gap in some areas, Trump still
trails Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in most opinion polls
nationally and in most battleground states with 10 weeks to go
until the Nov. 8 election.
Clinton has also been invited to a meeting with Pena Nieto
but it is not yet clear if she has accepted, although her
spokeswoman took a dim view of Trump's trip.
"What ultimately matters is what Donald Trump says to voters
in Arizona, not Mexico, and whether he remains committed to the
splitting up of families and deportation of millions,"
spokeswoman Jennifer Palmieri said in a statement.
NO AMNESTY
Trump was to deliver his remarks at 6 p.m. MST (0100 GMT on
Thursday) in Phoenix, Arizona, a state that has been at the
heart of the debate over the porous U.S. border with Mexico.
Aides said he would reaffirm his determination to the border
wall to curtail new illegal crossings and to quickly deport
illegal immigrants who have committed crimes in the United
States.
But the central question facing Trump was how he would treat
the majority of the 11 million illegal immigrants who have set
down roots in their communities and obeyed U.S. laws, an issue
that has bedeviled the immigration debate for years.
Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, told MSNBC on
Tuesday that Trump was active in drafting his speech and was
dead set against any proposal that might be seen as providing
amnesty to illegal immigrants.
"The point that Mr. Trump has made again and again is that
you don't get amnesty and you don't get legalization since you
broke the law to be here in the first place," she said. "But
then he also respects it's a complex issue."
Trump has shown signs of indecision on whether to go ahead
with his previous proposal for a "deportation force" to deport
the 11 million people, saying there are some "great people"
among the immigrant population and that he would like to work
with them.
He was pressed in an interview with Fox News host Sean
Hannity last week on whether he was open to any steps that might
accommodate law-abiding people who had built strong family ties
in the United States.
"There certainly can be a softening because we're not
looking to hurt people," Trump said in his response. "We want
people - we have some great people in this country."
FINE LINE
Suggestions of a softening by Trump and his campaign
advisers prompted conservative allies like former Alaska
Governor Sarah Palin to caution him against rolling back on a
central pledge that helped him defeat 16 rivals for the
Republican presidential nomination.
A move by Trump to moderate his stance on immigration could
help him attract more support among swing voters in his uphill
drive to win in November, but some of his conservative backers
could be disenchanted.
"It's vitally important that he not disappoint his
supporters because they are the people who are with you through
thick and thin and when you start to thin your base in hopes of
adding other people to your base, it just never works," said
Republican strategist Barry Bennett, a Trump supporter.
Trump has already laid out parts of his immigration policy
and they resemble some past Republican attempts at immigration
reform, like using an E-verify system to ensure that employers
hire properly documented workers, and swift deportation of
immigrants who have committed crimes.
He has also vowed to stop some major cities' practice of
providing sanctuary for illegal immigrants and to stop
immigrants from overstaying their visas.
