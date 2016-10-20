(Adds market reaction, television ratings)
* 'I'll keep you in suspense. Ok?'
* 'Not the way our democracy works,' Clinton responds
By Steve Holland and Emily Stephenson
LAS VEGAS, Oct 20 Republican presidential
candidate Donald Trump would not commit on Wednesday to
accepting the outcome of the Nov. 8 U.S. election if he loses,
challenging a cornerstone of American democracy.
Trump's refusal, which his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton
called "horrifying," was the standout remark of their third and
final debate. It ratcheted up claims that Trump has made for
weeks and has intensified in recent days that the election is
being rigged against him.
Asked by moderator Chris Wallace if he was not prepared to
commit to a peaceful transition of power, the
businessman-turned-politician replied: "What I'm saying is that
I will tell you at the time. I'll keep you in suspense. OK?"
Trump's statement might appeal to his anti-establishment
followers, but was unlikely to reverse opinion polls showing him
trailing, including in the narrowly divided "swing" states that
are likely to decide the election.
"That is not the way our democracy works," Clinton said
during the debate. "We've been around for 240 years. We've had
free and fair elections. We've accepted the outcomes when we may
not have liked them. And that is what must be expected of anyone
standing on a debate stage during a general election."
A CNN/ORC snap poll said 52 percent thought former Secretary
of State Clinton won the debate and 39 percent said Trump, a
former reality TV star making his first run at public office,
was the victor.
On Twitter, President Barack Obama, a fellow Democrat, said
Clinton had scored an "Outstanding 3 for 3 debate sweep." Obama
has been scathingly critical of Trump, describing him as unfit
for the White House.
The Mexican peso climbed to a six-week high against the
dollar immediately after a debate the market saw as having given
no clear boost to Trump's White House hopes, although later it
was down on the day in European trade. The peso is seen as the
main proxy for market pricing of Trump's chances of winning, in
view of his promises to get tough on immigration.
Millions of Americans watched the encounter. However,
although the television audience for the final debate was larger
than for their second matchup, it was below their record-setting
first debate, according to early data cited by U.S. media.
REPUBLICAN CONCERN
Trump's comments made banner headlines across the country
and increased Republican worries that his poor performance might
also dim the party's chances of holding onto its majorities in
the Senate and House of Representatives in next month's
election.
Some Republicans quickly denounced the remarks. Senator
Lindsey Graham, a former Republican presidential candidate who
has never backed Trump, said: "If he loses, it will not be
because the system is 'rigged' but because he failed as a
candidate."
Republican Senator Jeff Flake, another Trump critic, said on
Twitter that the comment was "beyond the pale."
Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway on Thursday tried to
defend Trump, saying in television interviews that he was
"putting people on notice" about voting irregularities.
"We'll have to see what happens," she told ABC News, adding
that Trump "was willing to accept the election absent widespread
fraud."
With national opinion polls showing Clinton's lead over him
increasing in recent days, Trump has stepped up allegations that
the election is being rigged. He has not offered evidence and
numerous studies have shown that the U.S. election system, which
is decentralized and run by the states, is sound.
Trump's running mate, vice presidential nominee Mike Pence,
said Trump "will accept the outcome" because he is going to win.
But Republican strategist Ryan Williams said he found
Trump's statement "deeply concerning," adding, "You have to
accept the results of the election unless there are grounds for
a recount and at this point it does not appear that we're
heading for a close election."
Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, in a series
of TV interviews on Thursday, blasted Trump's stance as
"shocking" and a threat to American democracy.
'NASTY WOMAN'
In a debate that for the first time focused more on policy
than character, the two candidates nonetheless lashed out at
each other.
Trump called Clinton "such a nasty woman," and - without
offering evidence - accused her campaign of orchestrating
accusations by women against him of sexual misconduct and said
both she and Obama had arranged disturbances at his rallies.
Trump, 70, called her family's charity, the Clinton
Foundation, a criminal enterprise and said that as a result
Clinton should not have been allowed to seek the presidency.
Clinton, 68, said Trump himself had incited violence,
belittled women and posed a danger to the United States. She
said mockingly that Trump had in the past complained that his TV
show was unjustly denied a U.S. television Emmy award.
"I should have gotten it," Trump retorted.
Trump said all the stories of sexual misdeeds were "totally
false." He called her campaign "sleazy" and said, "Nobody has
more respect for women than I do, nobody."
Clinton said the women came forward after Trump said in the
last debate he had never made unwanted advances. In a 2005 video
that emerged earlier this month, Trump was recorded bragging in
lewd terms about groping women against their will.
"Donald thinks belittling women makes him bigger. He goes
after their dignity, their self-worth and I don't think there is
a woman anywhere who doesn't know what that feels like," said
Clinton, the first woman to win the nomination of a major U.S.
political party.
The two candidates also had a spirited exchange on abortion,
gun rights and immigration.
They exchanged sharp words over the influence of Vladimir
Putin, with Clinton calling Trump the Russian president's puppet
and Trump charging that Putin had repeatedly outsmarted Clinton.
The two candidates are scheduled to meet again later on
Thursday night at a charity dinner in New York.
(Additional reporting by Amanda Becker in Las Vegas; Alana
Wise, Ginger Gibson, Susan Heavey and Mohammad Zargham in
Washington; Luciana Lopez in New York; Writing by Steve Holland,
John Whitesides and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Howard Goller,
Chizu Nomiyama and Frances Kerry)