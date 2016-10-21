NEW YORK Oct 21 Republican Donald Trump and
Democrat Hillary Clinton took their acrimonious presidential
contest to a charity dinner, where Trump drew boos from the
well-heeled audience when his jokes veered well into the jagged
terrain of his campaign speeches.
The candidates shared the stage Thursday night at an annual
white-tie dinner in New York City that raises money for needy
children and typically offers White House hopefuls a respite
from election tensions.
Trump, lagging Clinton in national opinion polls, had
slugged it out with his rival on Wednesday night at their third
and final presidential debate before the Nov. 8 election. He
drew sharp rebukes from Democrats and many in his own party for
saying during the debate that he thinks the election is being
rigged and so will not commit yet to accepting the outcome.
Alfred Smith V, whose family hosts the dinner named after
the state's former governor, Alfred E. Smith, called Thursday's
dinner "one for the record books" and said it echoed the Las
Vegas debate.
"Donald had some very solid minutes early on and eventually
he crossed the line and took it a little too far," he told CNN
on Friday. "Hillary, on the other hand, was able to laugh at
herself and at the same time not underplay any of the serious
things that Donald Trump has said or done."
Both presidential candidates call New York home but the
crowd of financiers and political and media figures was largely
in Clinton's court.
Trump spoke first and set the room on edge with bitter jabs,
drawing boos with his label of Clinton, a former secretary of
state, as "corrupt."
"With all of the heated back and forth between my opponent
and me at the debate last night, we have proven that we can
actually be civil to each other," Trump said. "In fact just
before taking the dais, Hillary accidentally bumped into me and
she very civilly said, 'Pardon me.'"
"And I very politely replied, 'Let me talk to you about that
after I get into office,'" said Trump, whose supporters chant
"lock her up" at rallies.
Clinton, whose remarks elicited some heckling but mostly
polite applause, riffed off Trump's past derogatory remarks
about women's looks and "ranking" them on appearance.
"Donald looks at the Statue of Liberty and sees a four,
maybe a five if she loses the torch and tablet and changes her
hair," Clinton said of the New York City landmark.
"Come to think of it, you know what would be a good number
for a woman? 45," said Clinton, the first woman to be nominated
for president by a major U.S. political party. The president
elected on Nov. 8 will be the 45th in U.S. history.
Trump, a New York real estate magnate, and Clinton, a former
U.S. senator from the state, were separated on the dais by
Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York.
As the dinner ended, they shook hands - a gesture they
notably avoided at Wednesday's debate.
Dolan said he was "kinda nervous" heading into the event and
was pleased the candidates shared courteous private remarks.
"After the little prayer, Mr. Trump turned to Secretary
Clinton and said, 'You are one tough and talented woman,'" Dolan
told NBC's "Today" show on Friday.
He conceded the humor was less forgiving. "There were some
boos last night," he said.
In one of the more jarring comments of the benefit, which
raised $6 million for Catholic charities supporting children,
Trump said Clinton was "pretending not to hate Catholics."
Trump was referring to the apparently hacked personal emails
of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, published by
Wikileaks, which show Clinton staffers criticizing high-profile
figures for embracing Catholicism as the most "politically
acceptable" of socially conservative religions.
Trump himself offended Catholics during the campaign when he
lashed out at Pope Francis after the pontiff criticized his plan
to build a wall along the border with Mexico to keep immigrants
out.
(Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing
by Frances Kerry)