WASHINGTON Oct 26 Republican presidential
nominee Donald Trump planned a detour from the campaign trail on
Wednesday to formally open a new hotel in what a top aide said
would remind voters of his business accomplishments less than
two weeks before the election.
Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, in several
television interviews, said the event in Washington would not
detract from the campaign's efforts to rally voters before the
Nov. 8 election.
Trump, a real estate developer making his first run for
elected office, is trailing his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton
in national opinion polls.
"It's a quick pit stop," Conway told CBS program "This
Morning," speaking at the Trump International Hotel, which
opened for business last month about a mile from the White
House.
Trump, a former reality TV star, has held numerous events at
his properties since launching his White House bid in June last
year, including a trip to Scotland to open a refurbished golf
resort in June this year.
His campaign has stressed his credentials as a wealthy
businessman, although Clinton and other political opponents have
long pointed out that Trump's career includes business failures,
and have also criticized him for not making public his tax
returns.
Trump's hotel event was scheduled for 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT)
ahead of two rallies in North Carolina, one of the key states
that could determine who wins the White House. On Thursday, he
heads to Ohio, another battleground state.
Republican strategist Steve Schmidt, who led 2008 Republican
presidential nominee John McCain's campaign, said the hotel stop
was the latest inexplicable act from Trump and was atypical
behavior for someone trying to win the White House.
"The walls are collapsing," Schmidt told MSNBC in an
interview. "He is not doing any of the normal activities that
you'd be doing 13 days out in a presidential race for somebody
who's competitive. You don't take a time-out to tend to your
business interests."
ADELE CONCERT
Conway defended Trump's decision to leave the campaign for a
business stop, noting that Clinton went to a concert by singer
Adele on Tuesday night in Miami, where the former secretary of
state celebrated her birthday. She turned 69 on Wednesday.
"Hillary Clinton has time to go to an Adele concert, and
everybody thinks that's really cool. Donald Trump stops off to
unveil just an incredibly stunning piece of architecture and
new ... first-class hotel and everybody's hair's on fire,"
Conway told NBC's "Today" program.
Trump's 263-room luxury hotel in Washington's Old Post
Office building has not escaped controversy, as preparations for
its launch and its opening came in the middle of the
presidential campaign.
Trump has sued celebrity chefs Jose Andres and Geoffrey
Zakarian for backing out of plans to run a restaurant there amid
Trump's harsh rhetoric towards Hispanics. Critics
have also organized protests out front. Earlier this month, the
hotel's facade was sprayed painted with graffiti, NBC News
reported.
One of Trump's sons, Eric Trump, said the Trump brand was
"hotter than ever before" but that his father put his
presidential campaign before his business interests. "Even if
there was a price associated with it, I think he was willing to
pay that price, because it's just that important," he told Fox
News.
On Tuesday, Trump stopped at his Doral National Golf Club in
Florida as part of a campaign swing through the state,
denouncing President Barack Obama's signature healthcare
overhaul because of rising insurance premiums.
Clinton will continue to campaign in Florida, where many
public opinion polls show a tight race. An average of polls
compiled by RealClearPolitics showed the two candidates close in
Florida, with Clinton at 46.4 percent compared to 44.8 percent
for Trump in a race including minor candidates.
With the campaigns focused on battleground states, Clinton
has a strong lead in the race to secure the 270 Electoral
College votes - or tally of wins from the states - needed to win
the White House, according to results from Reuters/Ipsos States
of the Nation project released on Saturday.
Conway predicted Trump would win Florida and its 29
electoral votes, saying his supporters' enthusiasm would
motivate them to go out and vote.
"There's a lot of time left," she told CBS.
