(Corrects Clinton quote, paragraph 12)
By Jeff Mason
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. Oct 27 U.S. Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made her first joint
campaign appearance on Thursday with one of her most powerful
supporters, first lady Michelle Obama, at a North Carolina rally
to urge young people and women to vote.
Clinton, a former first lady who lost the 2008 Democratic
nomination to then-U.S. Senator Barack Obama before becoming his
secretary of state, praised Michelle Obama for standing up for
the rights of girls and women worldwide, drawing a sharp
contrast with Republican nominee Donald Trump.
"I wish I didn't have to say this. ... But indeed, dignity
and respect for women and girls is also on the ballot in this
election," Clinton told a crowd of about 11,000. "And I want to
thank our first lady for her eloquent, powerful defense of that
basic value."
Michelle Obama's stinging denunciation of Trump after a
leaked 2005 video showed him making lewd remarks and bragging
about groping women was seen by many as one of the campaign's
most striking condemnations of the New York businessman.
Without naming Trump, Obama took him to task again in North
Carolina, asking the crowd which candidate they wanted to
represent their daughters from the White House.
"We want a president who takes this job seriously, and has
the temperament and maturity to do it well. Someone who is
steady. Someone who we can trust with the nuclear codes," Obama
said.
"I would not be here lying to you: I believe with all of my
heart that Hillary Clinton will be that president," she said.
Trump has fallen behind Clinton in opinion polls ahead of
the Nov. 8 election amid a series of accusations from women that
Trump groped them or kissed them without their consent. Trump
has called the allegations "absolutely false."
The latest RealClearPolitics poll average shows Clinton with
a nearly 6-point national lead over Trump, fueled by declining
support for the former reality TV star among women.
'MY GIRL'
Although Michelle Obama was critical of Clinton during the
hard-fought 2008 Democratic nominating race, any trace of
bitterness appeared long behind them. The two women showed an
easy rapport. They embraced and smiled. Obama called Clinton "my
girl" and made a point of telling the crowd they were tight.
"If people wonder: Yes, Hillary Clinton is my friend," she
said.
Clinton promised to take good care of Obama's White House
vegetable garden if she won and wistfully praised the athletic
first lady's dancing skills. "One could only hope," Clinton
said.
She also lauded Obama's work for children and military
families and in what was perhaps a nod to African-Americans she
hopes will vote for her in the state, said Obama had faced
challenges she had not as a presidential spouse.
"Let's be real. As our first African-American first lady,
she's faced pressures I never did, and she's handled them with
pure grace," Clinton said to applause.
Although a sometimes reluctant campaigner, the first lady
has thrown herself into the race, and the Clinton campaign has
deployed her strategically to increase support among young
people and blacks, with whom she is especially popular.
'OUTRIGHT CORRUPT'
Trump made an appearance in the vital battleground of Ohio,
hammering Clinton as corrupt. He said recent emails published by
WikiLeaks highlighted how a close Bill Clinton aide helped the
couple rake in millions.
"The more emails WikiLeaks releases, the more the lines
between the Clinton Foundation, the secretary of state's office,
and the Clintons' personal finances are blurred," Trump told
thousands of supporters who jammed a livestock arena in
Springfield.
He cited a 2011 memo from former Bill Clinton aide Doug Band
bragging that he had funneled tens of millions of dollars to
"Bill Clinton Inc."
"Mr. Band called the arrangement 'unorthodox," Trump said.
"The rest of us call it outright corrupt."
Other hacked emails released by WikiLeaks show Chelsea
Clinton deeply concerned that Band and other Bill Clinton aides
were "hustling" for business that year for their new consultancy
firm, Teneo, at the Clinton Global Initiative, the foundation's
glitzy event that brings together companies, government
officials and non-profit groups.
WikiLeaks has been publishing thousands of emails this month
that were stolen from the account of John Podesta, Hillary
Clinton's campaign chairman.
