By Amanda Becker and Emily Stephenson
| FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla./MIAMI
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla./MIAMI Nov 2 As Democrat
Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump pushed their closing
arguments ahead of next week's U.S. presidential election,
financial markets were rattled on Wednesday by opinion polls
showing a tightening White House race.
While most national polls still favor Clinton to win, she
has lost the comfortable lead she held late last month and
investors are starting to factor in the possibility that the New
York businessman might pull off a victory on Nov. 8.
World stocks, the dollar and oil fell on Wednesday, while
safe-haven assets such as gold and the Swiss franc rose as
investors showed nerves over the tightening race.
"The lead up to the U.S. presidential election was always
expected to be lively but the events of the last couple of days
have seriously taken their toll on investor sentiment," said
Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda foreign exchange
company in London.
Investor anxiety has deepened in recent sessions over a
possible Trump victory given uncertainty about the Republican
candidate's stance on issues including foreign policy, trade
relations and immigrants. Clinton is viewed by markets as a
candidate of the status quo.
Trump, who has never previously run for elected office, has
run an unorthodox campaign, with policy proposals including
reviewing trade pacts such as the North American Free Trade
Agreement and building a wall along the border with Mexico.
Currency traders have sold the dollar this week in part
because they suspect Trump would prefer a weaker dollar given
his protectionist stance on international trade, and in part
because the uncertainty surrounding a Trump win might lead to a
more dovish stance from the Fed in the months ahead.
A Reuters equity market poll last month showed a majority of
forecasters predicted that U.S. stocks would perform better
under a Clinton presidency than a Trump administration.
While Clinton began her campaign promising to rein in Wall
Street, the financial industry has seemed unperturbed by the
prospect of a Clinton presidency, with bankers supporting her
with large sums of cash and stocks selling off when her campaign
stumbles.
Clinton's narrowing lead over Trump since early last week
could include negative fallout from the re-emergence of a
controversy over her use of a private email server, instead of a
government one, when she was U.S. secretary of state.
An average of polls compiled by the RealClearPolitics
website showed Clinton just 1.7 percent ahead of Trump
nationally on Wednesday, with 47 percent support to his 45.3
percent.
Clinton's position is stronger than national polls imply
given that the race is decided by the Electoral College system
of tallying wins from the states. Some 270 electoral votes are
needed to win and Democrats have a built-in advantage, with
large states such as California and New York traditionally
voting Democratic.
Clinton looked likely to win at least 246 electoral votes,
leaving her needing 24 votes to pick up from the 112 votes at
stake in "toss-up" states such as Florida, North Carolina,
Virginia, Ohio, Iowa, Arizona, Colorado and Nevada, according to
estimates by RealClearPolitics on Wednesday.
Trump, on the other hand, has a much steeper path to climb,
looking likely to win 180 electoral votes and so needing 90 of
the 112 votes from the current battleground states.
Both candidates are focusing their final campaign efforts on
those crucial states.
FOCUS ON BATTLEGROUNDS
Clinton has been spending a lot of time in Florida, which
yields a rich haul of 29 electoral votes and where polls show a
tight race.
"No state is more important, and it's close," a Clinton aide
told reporters on Tuesday. "It's a state that Trump has to win
... we don't believe he has any path without Florida."
Clinton's campaign says it has always expected a close race,
and for polls to tighten further in its final days, independent
of the announcement last Friday of a renewed FBI review of
emails that might pertain to her use of a private email server.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Clinton was set to campaign in
Nevada, a swing state, and Arizona, a traditional Republican
stronghold that the campaign believes Clinton can win this year.
Trump, who was set to appear at a Miami rally on Wednesday,
has pushed hard in recent days on his charge that Clinton cannot
be trusted. His closing argument includes promises to roll back
regulation, beef up immigration rules and root out wrongdoing in
Washington by cracking down on lobbying.
On Tuesday, he used the first day of the annual sign-up
period for coverage under the Affordable Care Act to criticize
President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, vowing to ask
lawmakers to start working on a plan to replace it even before
the Jan. 20 inauguration.
On the trail and in ads, his campaign continued to hammer
its message that he will clear out corruption, and "drain the
swamp" in Washington has become a new chant at his rallies.
(Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington, Jamie
McGeever in London, Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York; Writing by
Frances Kerry; Editing by Alistair Bell)