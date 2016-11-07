By John Whitesides
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 7 Democrat Hillary Clinton heads
into the final day of a tight White House race against
Republican Donald Trump on Monday with new momentum after the
FBI's announcement that no criminal charges were forthcoming in
the probe of her email practices.
Both Clinton and Trump will spend the day racing across a
handful of key battleground states that could swing Tuesday's
election, which polls show is extremely close but tilting toward
Clinton.
FBI Director James Comey sent shockwaves through the race by
telling Congress on Sunday that investigators had worked "around
the clock" to complete a review of newly discovered emails and
found no reason to change their July finding that Clinton was
not guilty of criminal wrongdoing in her use of a private email
server while secretary of state.
Whether the announcement came in time to change minds or
undo any damage from days of Republican attacks on Clinton as
corrupt was uncertain. Tens of millions of Americans had cast
early votes in the 10 days since Comey first told Congress of
the newly discovered emails.
Clinton's Democratic allies hoped the FBI finding would be
enough to push her over the finish line and end the uncertainty
and Republican attacks on her character that dogged her campaign
for the last 10 days.
"The FBI's swift and thorough review should finally close
the door on this Republican sideshow," House Democratic leader
Nancy Pelosi said, adding the election would now be decided "on
the merits of the candidates" rather than innuendo.
But Republicans kept up their criticism of Clinton despite
Comey's announcement.
"She simply believes she's above the law and always plays by
her own rules," House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said
in a statement, arguing that Clinton's use of a private email
server "compromised our national security."
U.S. stock index futures rose more than 1 percent after the
FBI announcement and the U.S. dollar also strengthened in Asian
trading against major currencies.
Markets have tended to see Clinton as the status quo
candidate, and news favoring her bid often boosts investors'
risk appetite. Global financial markets slipped last week as
opinion polls showed the presidential race tightening.
Clinton did not mention the FBI finding during her last two
campaign events on Sunday, but Trump was blunt in questioning
the thoroughness of the renewed probe and saying the issue would
not go away.
"The investigation will go on, the rank-and-file special
agents won't let her get away with her terrible crimes," he told
supporters in Sterling Heights, Michigan, on Sunday night.
On Monday, Trump will hit five battleground states -
Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and
Michigan - and closes with a late-night rally in Grand Rapids,
Michigan.
Clinton will make two stops in Pennsylvania and visit
Michigan before wrapping up with a midnight rally in Raleigh,
North Carolina. Earlier, she will appear at an evening rally at
Philadelphia's Independence Hall with President Barack Obama and
first lady Michelle Obama, as well as rock star Bruce
Springsteen.
News of the renewed probe had appeared to fuel a recent
slide in Clinton's poll numbers. The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll
showed Clinton with a 5 percentage point lead over the New York
businessman nationally - 44 percent to 39 percent support -
while races in the swing states of Florida and North Carolina
shifted from favoring Clinton to being too close to call
.
(Additional reporting by Emily Stephenson in Michigan; Editing
by Mary Milliken)