By Steve Holland and Luciana Lopez
| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Nov 11 President-elect
Donald Trump put vice presidential running mate Mike Pence in
charge of his White House transition team on Friday, knocking
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie down a peg as he began the
work of filling top administration jobs.
Christie will remain as a vice chair of the transition
effort, Trump's campaign said, as he deals with the fallout from
the 'Bridgegate' lane closure scandal that has damaged his
political standing.
The announcement came shortly after Trump aides convened at
the real-estate mogul's apartment building in New York City to
begin weighing candidates for some of the 4,000 jobs he will
have to fill shortly after he takes office on Jan. 20, 2017.
Trump said three of his five children and his son-in-law
Jared Kushner would help oversee the transition.
"I can see already how he is going to be a great president
and I'm glad I could play a small role in it," former New York
City mayor Rudy Giuliani told reporters after the meeting.
Giuliani is the leading contender for attorney general,
according to two sources familiar with the discussions.
Christie, once a top candidate for the job, appears to no longer
be in the running, they said.
Since his surprise defeat of Democratic rival Hillary
Clinton in Tuesday's election, dozens of possible appointees
have been floated, from grassroots conservative heroes like
Sarah Palin to seasoned Washington hands like David Malpass.
Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus is a
strong candidate for White House chief of staff, according to
sources close to the campaign. Trump campaign CEO Steve Bannon,
a conservative provocateur, is also being considered for the
job.
SMALL POOL
Trump has a relatively small pool of candidates to work
with, as many Republicans condemned his racially inflammatory
rhetoric over the course of the campaign and some of his
positions, such as his attacks on free trade, run against party
orthodoxy.
Trump's campaign spent relatively little time on transition
planning during the campaign, and even his Republican supporters
had been bracing for a loss.
"I was on Romney's transition team, and it was a well-oiled
machine months before the election. Now there's a scramble,"
said one Republican source, referring to the party's 2012
presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
With a Republican-controlled House and Senate, Trump has the
ability to follow through on his campaign promises to cut taxes,
tighten immigration, scale back climate change rules and repeal
President Barack Obama's signature Affordable Care Act,
popularly known as Obamacare.
An Obama administration rule requiring retirement advisers
to act in their clients' interests could also be on the chopping
block.
But House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan and other
congressional Republicans may balk at his protectionist trade
policies and expensive transportation spending plan.
"Busy day planned in New York. Will soon be making some very
important decisions on the people who will be running our
government!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday morning.
Trump's most loyal supporters could play a prominent role in
his administration. Campaign sources say Alabama Senator Jeff
Sessions could serve as Defense Secretary, former House Speaker
Newt Gingrich might be named as Secretary of State and retired
General Michael Flynn could serve as national security adviser.
Those three, along with Giuliani and retired neurosurgeon
Ben Carson, were named as vice chairs of the transition team on
Friday.
DEMOCRATS REGROUP
Meanwhile, Democrats began regrouping from their loss.
Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean said he wanted to return as
head of the Democratic National Committee to build the party's
presence in conservative states.
Minnesota Representative Keith Ellison, a Muslim who leads
the party's liberal wing, also emerged as a candidate for the
job, while former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley, whose
presidential bid fizzled early this year, said he was taking a
"hard look" at running for DNC chairman as well.
Though many top Democrats on Capitol Hill have pledged to
try to cooperate with Trump, the Senate's top Democrat sounded a
defiant note.
"If this is going to be a time of healing, we must first put
the responsibility for healing where it belongs: at the feet of
Donald Trump, a sexual predator who lost the popular vote and
fueled his campaign with bigotry and hate," said Senate
Democratic Leader Harry Reid, who is retiring in January.
(Additional reporting by David Shepardson, Emily Stephenson,
Ginger Gibson, Diane Bartz, Julia Harte and Julia Edwards
Ainsley in Washington; Writing by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Bill
Rigby)