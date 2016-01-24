(Recasts, adds Bush,Rubio quotes)
By Steve Holland and Valerie Volcovici
DES MOINES, Iowa/WASHINGTON Jan 24 U.S.
Democratic presidential candidates gave a cool reception on
Sunday to former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's potential
independent White House run, with Bernie Sanders saying it would
add another billionaire like Republican Donald Trump to the
race.
With eight days to go until Iowa holds the first nominating
contest on the road to the Nov. 8 presidential election,
Republican Senator Marco Rubio basked in the glow of an
endorsement from the Des Moines Register, the state's biggest
newspaper.
The weekend disclosure from a source close to the situation
that Bloomberg is laying the groundwork for a run that he could
launch should Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton falter,
sent shock waves rippling through the entire presidential field.
Sanders, a democratic socialist and Vermont senator who is
threatening Clinton in Iowa and New Hampshire, told ABC's "This
Week" program that Bloomberg's entry would add a second
billionaire to the field. Trump, a real estate mogul, is leading
the crowded Republican field.
Sanders has railed against "millionaires and billionaires"
and the political power they wield throughout his insurgent
campaign for the Democratic nomination.
"That is not what, to my view, American democracy is
supposed to be about, a contest between billionaires. If that
takes place, I am confident that we will win it," Sanders said.
Many analysts believe a Bloomberg entry into the race could
siphon Democratic votes and be another blow to Clinton, a former
secretary of state and the wife of former President Bill
Clinton.
An independent bid would be a heavy lift for Bloomberg. The
last major third-party candidate, Ross Perot, won 18.9 percent
of the vote in 1992, which some observers believe enabled Bill
Clinton to defeat President George H.W. Bush.
Hillary Clinton, who won the Register's endorsement on the
Democratic side on Saturday, said she expected to negate
Bloomberg's rationale for running.
"He's a good friend of mine and I am going to do the best I
can that I get the nomination and we'll go from there," she told
NBC's "Meet the Press."
"The way I read what he said is that if I didn't get the
nomination, he would do it. ... I will relieve him of that," she
said.
Bloomberg, 73, a media magnate who has long privately
flirted with the idea of a presidential run, served as mayor of
New York from 2002 to 2013. He switched his party affiliation
from Republican to independent in 2007 and has spent millions in
recent years on national campaigns to tighten U.S. gun laws and
reform immigration.
TRUMP 'WOULD LOVE' BLOOMBERG IN RACE
Trump noted that he and Bloomberg had differences on the
issues of gun control and abortion and that he would love to run
against him. Bloomberg favors preserving a woman's right to an
abortion.
"I know Michael very well and would love to compete with
him. He is very opposite from me on guns and pro-life. ... I
would love to have Michael get in the race," Trump told CNN.
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush told the ABC program that
Bloomberg had been a "great mayor," who was unlikely to get into
the race unless Trump and Sanders were the parties' nominees.
"But that's way off into the future," Bush said.
Rubio, at a town hall meeting in Marion, Iowa, brought up
Bloomberg's attempts for more gun control. He said he had been
asked in a television interview to comment on Bloomberg's
potential candidacy.
"I said he's not a candidate. If he gets in, we'll talk
about his record and his hatred for the Second Amendment," Rubio
said, referring to the constitutional amendment granting
Americans the right to bear arms.
Bloomberg's news service competes with Reuters.
