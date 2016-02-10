* New Jersey governor to quit after loss, media report
* Democrat Bernie Sanders meets black leader Al Sharpton
(Adds quote from Republican Party chairman, paragraphs 8-9)
By Ginger Gibson
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 Republican Chris Christie
considered the future of his struggling U.S. presidential bid on
Wednesday amid news reports he would suspend his campaign and
narrow the field of rivals facing businessman Donald Trump.
A disappointing sixth-place finish in Tuesday's New
Hampshire nominating contest raised doubts about the combative
New Jersey governor's viability as a candidate for the Nov. 8
presidential election.
The Wall Street Journal quoted a senior adviser to the
campaign as saying Christie was expected to make an announcement
soon suspending his campaign. Other news organizations carried
similar reports.
A spokeswoman for Christie's campaign said no decision had
been made about whether he would stay in the race.
Christie's departure would leave eight Republicans from a
field that once had 17 candidates vying to represent the party.
Trump has dominated the Republican race and won the party
primary in New Hampshire on a wave of voter anger at traditional
U.S. politicians.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a democratic
socialist, defeated former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton in the state's Democratic contest.
The results testified to the sizable share of American
voters upset over the slow economic recovery, immigration and
America's place in the world and willing to send a shockwave to
Washington.
On Wednesday, Republican National Committee Chairman Reince
Priebus said he understood the frustration and expected
Republican voters to coalesce behind a candidate.
"I think it's pretty normal and I think it's pretty common
and expect that sort of vein is going to play itself out for the
next few months and you know we'll have a unified party when
it's done," he told CNN in an interview.
Christie had poured much of his campaign's resources into
New Hampshire and had considered a good showing there critical.
He canceled plans to go to South Carolina, a sign he could
drop out soon. The southern state holds the next Republican
primary on Feb. 20.
"No decision has been made," Christie spokeswoman Sam Smith
wrote in an email to Reuters.
Trump's opponents, most of them mainstream Republicans,
could benefit if Christie pulls out.
Ohio's Republican governor, John Kasich, finished second in
New Hampshire, followed by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas,
former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of
Florida.
TRUMP STAYING POWER
For Trump, New Hampshire showed he has staying power and can
take a punch after losing last week to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of
Texas in the first nominating contest, the Iowa caucuses. The
former reality TV star's win showed pundits were wrong to think
he would quickly self-destruct based on his penchant for insults
and imprecise plans for the presidency.
Trump's odds for winning the White House, once seen as an
extremely long shot, improved significantly after his victory in
New Hampshire, online betting site Ladbrokes PLC said.
The real estate tycoon is now at 9/2, compared to 7/1 last
week, meaning that his chances of victory in November are now 18
percent. Clinton still had the best odds of becoming president
at 50/50, Ladbrokes said.
On the Democratic side, Sanders courted the African-American
vote on Wednesday, having breakfast with civil rights leader
Rev. Al Sharpton at a restaurant in New York City's Harlem
neighborhood. Clinton currently has strong support from
African-American voters, who will be crucial in the Democratic
primary in South Carolina on Feb. 27.
Sharpton and Barack Obama met at the same restaurant during
Obama's successful 2008 presidential campaign - a piece of
symbolism for Sanders as he tries to expand his appeal beyond
liberals in the U.S. Northeast. November's election is followed
by the inauguration of Obama's successor in early 2017.
"My concern is that in January of next year for the first
time in American history a black family will be moving out of
the White House," Sharpton, a Baptist minister and television
talk-show host, told reporters afterward. "I do not want black
concerns to be moved out with them. We must be front and center
and not marginalized. And Senator Sanders coming here this
morning further makes it clear that we will not be ignored."
POLICE SHOOTINGS DISCUSSED
Sharpton discussed a spate of police shootings of black
males and other issues with the senator. Sharpton said he would
not endorse a candidate until he met with Clinton.
Clinton consistently polls better among African-American
voters and has a long history of support for civil rights. She
also has benefited from husband Bill Clinton's popularity in the
black community during his presidency, although that became
strained during her fierce 2008 primary battle with Obama.
Even before the exit polls on Tuesday showed Sanders had won
New Hampshire, Clinton's campaign was trying to highlight her
double-digit lead over Sanders among African-American and Latino
voters.
"It will be very difficult, if not impossible, for a
Democrat to win the nomination without strong levels of support
among African-American and Hispanic voters," Clinton campaign
manager Robby Mook said in a memo to reporters.
He predicted the Democratic race would be won in March, when
the nominating contests quickly expand to 22 delegate-rich
states with some of the largest minority and urban populations,
and that Clinton would have the advantage.
