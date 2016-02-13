By Steve Holland
GREENVILLE, S.C.
pressure at a debate with his Republican rivals on Saturday
night to show a more presidential side to his personality in
South Carolina, where his frequent use of profanity has become
an issue.
With a week to go until South Carolina's Republican primary
vote on Feb. 20, the debate comes at a time of high anxiety for
Trump's opponents.
Trump, who won New Hampshire handily on Tuesday after
placing second in Iowa on Feb. 1, has a big lead in the polls in
South Carolina. Unless he is slowed down, he could be in
position to roll to his party's presidential nomination for the
Nov. 8 election.
That means it is in the interests of Texas Senator Ted Cruz,
Florida Senator Marco Rubio and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush
to try to raise questions about the New York billionaire before
it's too late.
"My sense is this is going to be a melee," said Republican
strategist Doug Heye.
Attempts to knock down Trump at previous debates have rarely
been successful, as the former reality TV star has been quick on
his feet and mercilessly dismissive of rivals.
Trump's use of vulgar language during the New Hampshire
primary campaign, repeating a comment from someone at one of his
rallies who said Cruz is a "pussy," may raise eyebrows in South
Carolina, where evangelicals form an important voting bloc.
At a candidates' forum at evangelical Bob Jones University
on Friday, Bush told the crowd: "Is anybody worried about the
front-running candidate shouting out obscenities at children?"
Trump was not at the event, sending instead a surrogate to
speak for him, Pastor Mark Burns. When Burns told the crowd that
Trump is "pro-faith," someone shouted out from the audience
"Trump is profane."
'EACH HAS SOME IMAGE ISSUE'
All Trump's rivals have something to prove at the CBS-hosted
debate, particularly Rubio, who needs to show he can rebound
from a disastrous debate performance a week ago in New
Hampshire. Ohio Governor John Kasich must try to generate more
momentum after a second-place finish in New Hampshire, Cruz must
solidify his position with evangelical voters and Bush needs
upward movement anywhere he can get it.
Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, whose campaign has turned
anemic, has to show he's still in the race.
"Each has got some image issue they need to fix," said David
Yepsen, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at
Southern Illinois University.
"Can Trump start acting more presidential without losing
what makes him so appealing? Can Jeb continue the flicker of
momentum he has coming out of New Hampshire? Have Rubio's
bruises healed? Can Carson show something that puts a spark
back into his campaign? Has Kasich got more than his New
Hampshire game?"
Heading into the debate, Trump was taking swipes at Cruz and
Bush, who finished third and fourth in the New Hampshire
primary.
Responding to an attack ad run by the Cruz campaign against
him, Trump tweeted that he might sue Cruz to try to settle any
remaining questions about whether the Texan can legally run for
president since he was born in Canada.
Cruz and many legal experts say Cruz meets the
constitutional requirements because he was born to an American
mother and grew up in the United States.
But Trump, who famously questioned President Barack Obama's
citizenship, fired off a tweet against Cruz.
"If @TedCruz doesn't clean up his act, stop cheating, &
doing negative ads, I have standing to sue him for not being a
natural born citizen," Trump said.
The Cruz campaign dismissed the blast with spokesman Rick
Tyler saying Trump was demonstrating a "Trumper-tantrum."
