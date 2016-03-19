March 19 Demonstrators shut down an Arizona
highway leading to a campaign rally for Donald Trump on Saturday
while protesters rallied outside of Trump Tower in Manhattan to
voice their opposition to the front-runner for the Republican
presidential nomination.
Television news footage of the demonstration outside Phoenix
showed dozens of protesters blocking traffic while holding signs
that read "Dump Trump" and "Shut Down Trump."
The demonstrators eventually started marching down the
highway, and later some were seen nearing the rally at Fountain
Hills, Arizona, before Trump arrived.
Three people were arrested, the Maricopa County Sheriff's
office said.
Saturday's protests reflect rising tensions around the
polarizing candidate, who has come under fire from rivals for
fueling unrest with his campaign rhetoric. He has denied
responsibility, but this week warned of riots if he is denied
the party presidential nomination.
In his home city of New York, about 1,000 demonstrators
marched from Central Park to Trump Tower, the billionaire
developer's signature building on Manhattan's tony Fifth Avenue.
The crowd of mostly young people chanted and carried
placards denouncing the Republican presidential hopeful. Some of
them said police used pepper spray on them as they left the park
and started marching.
Police were seen taking at least one person into custody,
but a spokesman for the New York Police Department could not
immediately confirm whether any arrests were made or whether
pepper spray was used.
'PEOPLE WHO LOVE HIM'
Arizona, where political parties will hold primary elections
on Tuesday, is a flashpoint for the issue of illegal immigration
into the United States, as it shares a long stretch of border
with Mexico.
Trump, who has repeatedly accused Mexico of sending violent
and unlawful migrants to flood the United States, has made
illegal immigration the signature issue of his campaign.
That has earned him the endorsement of Sheriff Joe Arpaio of
Maricopa County, Arizona, an outspoken critic of U.S.
immigration policies. Fountain Hills, the site of the Trump
rally, is in Maricopa County.
"We will do everything we can do to assure freedom of speech
in this country," Arpaio told CNN when asked how he planned to
deal with the demonstrators.
"Donald Trump has the right to be heard by the thousands of
people who love him, support him and want him to be president of
the United States," the sheriff said.
Arpaio, wearing civilian clothes, introduced Trump at the
rally.
Trump rallies have grown increasing unruly as the
months-long campaign has progressed. An event in Chicago a week
ago was canceled over security concerns after protesters, many
of them university students, swarmed the venue. Clashes then
broke out between protesters and supporters.
Last weekend, a man was arrested when he attempted to rush
the stage where Trump was addressing the audience at a rally in
Ohio. In another incident, a man who was caught on video
punching an anti-Trump protester in the face at a North Carolina
rally was arrested and charged with assault.
Trump, the favorite to win his party's nomination for the
Nov. 8 presidential election, currently leads in opinion polls
ahead of Arizona's March 22 primary, according to a Real Clear
Politics polling average, leading Senator Ted Cruz of Texas by
13 percentage points.
(Additional reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington and Fiona
Ortiz in Chicago; Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing by Mary
Milliken)