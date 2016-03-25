WASHINGTON, March 25 - Republican Ted Cruz said on Friday an
article in the National Enquirer tabloid newspaper accusing him
of extramarital affairs was "garbage, complete and utter lies"
and accused his opponent Donald Trump of being the source of the
story.
"It's tabloid smear, and it is a smear that has come from
Donald Trump and his henchmen," Cruz told reporters at a press
conference in Wisconsin, as the battle for the Republican
presidential nomination reached new levels of personal rancor.
A spokeswoman for Trump, the front-runner in the race for
the nomination, rejected Cruz's accusation his campaign was
behind the article. "There is zero truth to that," said Trump
spokeswoman Hope Hicks, in response to Cruz's charge. The
National Enquirer could not immediately be reached for comment.
Cruz said the story was evidence that Trump is unfit to be
president. "This man would be an embarrassment," Cruz said.
The National Enquirer, a tabloid known for its gossip and
unflattering celebrity photos, published blurred images of five
women with whom it said Cruz has had affairs. The newspaper did
not name the women. Cruz is married to Heidi Cruz, who was
campaigning with him on Friday.
The article exploded on the social media site Twitter
overnight on Thursday.
Trump and Cruz have sparred in recent days about their
respective wives. Earlier this week Trump accused Cruz of
posting a nude photo of Trump's wife, Melania, on Twitter. Trump
responded by threatening to "spill the beans" on Cruz's wife.
(Reporting by Ginger Gibson, Susan Heavey and Patrick Rucker;
Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Steve Orlofsky)