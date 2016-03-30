(Adds Reuters in dateline, no changes to text)
By Megan Cassella
WASHINGTON, March 30 U.S. Republican
presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed on Wednesday to stand
by his campaign manager despite the aide's arrest over a
misdemeanor battery charge, drawing criticism from rivals.
Trump, in a round of television interviews, played down the
incident involving a reporter and campaign manager Corey
Lewandowski, 42, who was arrested in Florida on Tuesday.
Trump also stood by comments he made Tuesday night that he
was abandoning his pledge to support whoever eventually wins the
nomination to be the party's presidential candidate for the Nov.
8 election.
Police in Jupiter, Florida, charged Lewandowski with
intentionally grabbing and bruising the arm of Michelle Fields,
then a reporter for the conservative news outlet Breitbart, when
she tried to question Trump at a campaign event on March 8.
Trump and Lewandowski had both initially denied the incident
occurred.
Trump, a New York real estate magnate, is front-runner to be
the Republican nominee after running an insurgent campaign that
has alarmed many in the party establishment. Opponents have
criticized not just his proposals on issues such as trade and
immigration but his streams of insults toward rivals and the
aggressive tone of his rallies.
On Wednesday, Trump defended Lewandowski and went further to
allege that the reporter had grabbed Trump. He said he was
considering legal action in response.
"I'm sure there will be a counter-claim coming down the
line," he told ABC News.
"She made up this story," Trump added on NBC. He told Fox
News that Lewandowski had likely grabbed the reporter
"unknowingly."
Fields has stood by her account. "Seriously, just stop
lying," she said in response to a Twitter post by Trump
following the arrest.
Trump leads his opponents, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Ohio
Governor John Kasich, in the race for 1,237 delegates needed to
secure the nomination at this summer's Republican Party
convention.
Cruz told CNN on Tuesday that "of course" he would fire
Lewandowski over the battery charge. "It shouldn't be
complicated that members of the campaign staff should not be
physically assaulting the press," Cruz said.
If Trump does not win the delegates needed before July, the
party will need to turn to a complicated and likely contentious
process to formally select a nominee at the convention.
Kasich also wavered on Tuesday on his pledge to back the
eventual Republican nominee.
"If the nominee is somebody that I think is really hurting
the country ... I can't stand behind them," Kasich told CNN.
Former candidate Marco Rubio has asked party leaders in 21
states and territories not to release the 172 delegates he won
before he quit, media outlets reported.
Rubio "wants to give voters a chance to stop Trump," his
aide Alex Burgos told NBC.
Four appointees of the party's convention rules committee
told Politico on Wednesday they are willing to change a 2012
rule requiring candidates to win a majority in at least eight
states to be eligible for the nomination.
Only Trump has met that threshold so far.
