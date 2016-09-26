By John Whitesides
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y., Sept 26 Democrat Hillary
Clinton and Republican Donald Trump will face off for the first
time on Monday in a presidential debate that could rank as one
of the most watched and highly anticipated political showdowns
in U.S. history.
The surprisingly tight race for the White House and the
unpredictable clash in styles between well-known but polarizing
foes has generated wide interest in the potentially pivotal
encounter, which comes six weeks before the Nov. 8 election.
The size of the audience is expected to challenge the
presidential debate record of 80 million who watched the 1980
encounter between Democratic President Jimmy Carter and
Republican Ronald Reagan.
The 90-minute debate will begin at 9 p.m. (0100 GMT on
Tuesday) at Hofstra University on New York's Long Island. It is
the first of three planned presidential debates.
Both Trump and Clinton, who polls show are the least liked
White House candidates in modern history, hope to use the debate
to erase some of those lingering voter doubts and address
campaign-trail weaknesses.
The volatile Trump, a businessman and former reality
television star, will get a chance to show a depth and
steadiness worthy of a credible commander in chief, while the
cautious Clinton will be able to try to connect directly with
voters who do not trust her, strategists said.
But Trump, a political newcomer who has often shown more
affinity for putdowns than policy, could benefit from lower
expectations from voters.
"There is no question it's a lower bar for Trump. He doesn't
have to be brilliant, he just can't be too bombastic," said Dan
Schnur, a former Republican strategist who is now a political
scientist at the University of Southern California.
The stakes are enormous. The debate comes as polls show
Clinton's once sizable lead over Trump has evaporated amid more
questions about her family foundation and her use of a private
email server while secretary of state.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday showed half of
America's likely voters would rely on the debates to help them
make their choice. More than half, 61 percent, were hoping for a
civil debate and were not interested in the bitterness shown on
the campaign trail.
GRUDGE MATCH
Clinton, 68, and Trump, 70, have regularly exchanged sharp
insults, raising the prospect of a fiery grudge match. Trump
frequently chides Clinton as "Crooked Hillary" and has called
for her jailing for the email controversy. Clinton condemns
Trump as temperamentally unfit for the White House.
Trump dominated the crowded Republican debates with
rapid-fire attacks on his rivals, but he has no experience in a
one-on-one debate setting that requires more prolonged
discussion of issues.
Clinton has participated in many one-on-one debates on the
national stage with Barack Obama during their 2008 battle for
the Democratic presidential nomination and with U.S. Senator
Bernie Sanders in their Democratic nominating race earlier this
year.
Clinton's camp has done its best to raise expectations for
Trump.
"Getting through a debate while maintaining your demeanor
and not becoming unhinged should not be the standard," Clinton
communications director Jennifer Palmieri told reporters.
The role of moderator Lester Holt of NBC News has also come
under scrutiny ahead of the debate, with the Clinton campaign
and her Democratic supporters urging him to correct Trump if he
makes false claims.
Trump has also tried to influence Holt and the moderators of
the other showdowns with Clinton, saying the candidates should
be the ones to correct the record.
But in a year when outsiders like Trump and Sanders have
made a mark, Trump's best argument could be that he is a better
agent of change than the former secretary of state and U.S.
senator from New York, said Scott Reed, a veteran Republican
operative who is now chief strategist for the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce.
"He's got to draw the contrast between Trump as the
candidate of change and Clinton as the candidate of more of the
same," Reed said.
