* Each accuses other of distortions, falsehoods
* Asian shares rise, suggesting investors see Clinton
winning
By John Whitesides and Steve Holland
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y., Sept 26 Democrat Hillary
Clinton accused Republican Donald Trump of racism, sexism and
tax avoidance on Monday during a heated presidential debate that
could reshape the 2016 campaign for the White House.
Trump, a real estate tycoon making his first run for public
office, said Clinton's long years of service represented "bad
experience" with few results and suggested her disavowal of a
trade deal with Asian countries was insincere.
For Trump, 70, the debate was a chance to appear
disciplined. For Clinton, 68, it was an opportunity to reassure
voters she could be trusted. It remained to be seen how voters
would judge their performance.
In a sign investors saw Clinton as the winner, Asian shares
recouped early losses on Tuesday and the dollar edged away from
a one-month trough against the yen. Markets have tended to see
Clinton as the candidate of the status quo.
In one of the more heated exchanges, the two candidates
attacked each other for the controversy Trump stoked for years
over whether President Barack Obama was born in the United
States.
The president, who was born in Hawaii, released a long form
birth certificate in 2011 to put the issue to rest. Only this
month did Trump say publicly that he believed Obama was
U.S.-born.
"He (Trump) has really started his political activity based
on this racist lie that our first black president was not an
American citizen. There was absolutely no evidence for it. But
he persisted. He persisted year after year," Clinton said.
Trump repeated his false accusation that Clinton's failed
2008 presidential campaign against Obama had initiated the
so-called "birther" issue.
"Nobody was pressing it, nobody was caring much about it ...
I was the one that got him to produce the birth certificate and
I think I did a good job," Trump said.
African-American voters overwhelmingly support Clinton, but
Trump in recent weeks has said he believes his policy agenda
would benefit them and said the policies of Obama and Clinton
had failed to help black Americans.
He said Clinton's arguments were disingenuous.
"When you try to act holier than thou, it really doesn't
work," Trump said.
RED AND BLUE
Clinton wore a red pantsuit, and Trump wore a dark suit and
a blue tie to the encounter that could shift the course of the
tight race for the Nov. 8 election. She called him Donald. He
called her Secretary Clinton for much of the debate before
switching to her first name.
Toward the end of the debate, Trump said Clinton did not
have the endurance to be president.
"She doesn't have the look, she doesn't have the stamina,"
he said.
Citing her own public record, Clinton retorted: "As soon as
he travels to 112 countries and negotiates a peace deal, a
ceasefire, a release of dissidents ... or even spends 11 hours
testifying in front of a congressional committee, he can talk to
me about stamina."
Each accused the other of distortions and falsehoods and
urged viewers to check their campaign websites for the facts.
Clinton called the New York businessman's tax policies
"Trumped-up trickle-down" economics and Trump accused the former
secretary of state of being "all talk, no action."
"I have a feeling I'm going to be blamed for everything,"
Clinton, the first woman to win the presidential nomination of a
major U.S. political party, said during one tough exchange.
"Why not?" retorted Trump, a former reality TV star.
Clinton knocked Trump for not releasing his income tax
returns and said that decision raised questions about whether he
was as rich and charitable as he has said. She noted that the
few years of tax returns he had released showed that despite his
wealth, he had paid no federal income tax.
"That makes me smart," Trump said.
"I have a tremendous income," he said at one point, adding
that it was about time that someone running the country knew
something about money.
Clinton criticized Trump for failing to pay some of the
business people with whom his company had contracted. She said
she had met a lot of people who had been cheated by her
opponent.
Trump said such incidents of non-payment had taken place
when the work was unsatisfactory.
TRADE AT ISSUE
Trump attacked Clinton for her trade policies and said she
would approve a controversial trade deal with Asian countries
despite opposing it as a candidate.
"You were totally in favor of it, then you heard what I was
saying, how bad it is, and you said, 'Well, I can't win that
debate,' but you know that if you did win, you would approve
that," he said.
Clinton rejected the criticism.
"Well Donald, I know you live in your own reality, but that
is not the facts," she said.
Moderator Lester Holt struggled to rein in the candidates,
with discussions about trade policy suddenly shifting to the
fight against Islamic State as Trump accused Clinton of giving
away information to the enemy by revealing on her website how
she planned to defeat the group. Clinton said that unlike Trump,
she at least had a plan for fighting Islamist militants.
Opinion polls have shown the two candidates in a very tight
race, with the latest Reuters/Ipsos polling showing Clinton
ahead by 4 percentage points, with 41 percent of likely voters.
A second Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Monday showed half
of America's likely voters would rely on the debates to help
them make their choice.
Two other presidential candidates - Libertarian Gary Johnson
and Green Party candidate Jill Stein - were not invited to take
part in the debate because neither had obtained at least 15
percent support in national polls, the threshold established to
qualify.
