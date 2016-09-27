* Each accuses other of distortions, falsehoods
* Asian shares rise, suggesting investors see Clinton
winning
By Steve Holland and John Whitesides
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y., Sept 27 Democrat Hillary
Clinton accused Republican Donald Trump of racism, sexism and
tax avoidance on Monday, putting him on the defensive during a
2016 U.S. presidential debate rife with blistering insults and
short on policy.
Trump, a real estate tycoon making his first run for public
office, said Clinton's long years of service represented "bad
experience" with few results and said she lacked the stamina to
serve as commander-in-chief.
Clinton was under pressure to perform well after a bout with
pneumonia and a drop in opinion polls, but her long days of
preparation appeared to pay off in her highly anticipated first
90-minute standoff with Trump.
Trump, a former reality TV star who eschewed a lot of debate
practice, was strong early on but appeared to become repetitive
and more undisciplined as the night wore on in front of a
televised audience that could have reached upwards of a record
100 million people.
A CNN/ORC snap poll said 62 percent of respondents felt
Clinton won and 27 percent believed Trump was the winner.
In signs that investors awarded the debate to Clinton also,
Asian shares recovered from an early bout of nerves while the
Mexican peso surged on Tuesday. Her chances in the Nov. 8
election improved also on online betting markets.
'GREAT DEBATE'
"You feel good tonight?" Clinton asked supporters after the
event. "I sure do. We had a great debate."
Trump, 70, declared himself the winner to reporters at the
debate site, then opted against a visit to a local debate watch
party that his staff had left open as a possibility.
The 68-year-old Clinton relentlessly sought to raise
questions about her opponent's temperament, business acumen and
knowledge.
Trump used much of his time to argue the former first lady,
U.S. senator and secretary of state had achieved little in
public life and wants to pursue policies begun by President
Barack Obama that have failed to repair a shattered middle
class, with jobs lost to outsourcing and over-regulation.
Trump suggested her disavowal of a trade deal with Asian
countries was insincere. Her handling of a nuclear deal with
Iran and Islamic State militancy were disasters, he argued.
In one of their more heated exchanges, Clinton accused Trump
of promulgating a "racist lie" by suggesting Obama, the first
U.S. African-American president, was not born in the United
States.
The president, who was born in Hawaii, released a long-form
birth certificate in 2011 to put the issue to rest. Only this
month did Trump say publicly that he believed Obama was
U.S.-born.
"He (Trump) has really started his political activity based
on this racist lie that our first black president was not an
American citizen. There was absolutely no evidence for it. But
he persisted. He persisted year after year," Clinton said.
Trump repeated his false accusation that Clinton's failed
2008 presidential campaign against Obama had initiated the
so-called "birther" issue.
"Nobody was pressing it, nobody was caring much about it ...
I was the one that got him to produce the birth certificate and
I think I did a good job," Trump said.
TAX RETURNS
Trying to get under Trump's skin and provoke a volcanic
eruption, Clinton suggested Trump was refusing to release his
tax returns to avoid showing Americans he paid next to nothing
in federal taxes or that he is not as wealthy as he says he is.
"It must be something really important, even terrible, that
he's trying to hide," she said.
Trump fought back, saying that as a businessman, paying low
taxes was important.
"That makes me smart," Trump said.
"I have a tremendous income," he said at one point, adding
that it was about time that someone running the country knew
something about money.
Trump sniffed loudly at points - a campaign aide said the
candidate had no cold - but largely contained himself. He said
he would release his tax documents after a government audit.
But Clinton, the first woman to win the presidential
nomination of a major U.S. political party, seemed to pique
Trump's ire when she brought up Trump's past insults about
women.
"He loves beauty contests, supporting them and hanging
around them and he called this one 'Miss Piggy' and then he
called her 'Miss Housekeeping,'" she said.
During the debate Trump darkly hinted at wanting to stay
something but stopped short. Afterwards he told reporters he had
thought of raising the sex scandal involving Clinton's husband,
former President Bill Clinton, who was in the audience with
their daughter Chelsea.
"I was going to say something extremely tough to Hillary and
her family and I said I can't do it. I just can't do it. It's
inappropriate, it's not nice," he said.
INTERVENTION
Beforehand there was much speculation about how much debate
moderator Lester Holt should intervene to correct facts, and the
NBC News anchorman largely left the candidates to fight it out,
interjecting a few times to set the record straight.
Trump repeated his campaign assertion that he opposed the
2003 invasion of Iraq, despite having voiced support for it in a
2002 interview. "The record shows otherwise," Holt challenged
him. "The record does not show that," Trump shot back.
At other times, the candidates corrected each other.
Toward the end of the debate, Trump said Clinton did not
have the endurance to be president but avoided mentioning her
bout this month with pneumonia.
"She doesn't have the look, she doesn't have the stamina,"
he said.
Clinton retorted: "As soon as he travels to 112 countries
and negotiates a peace deal, a ceasefire, a release of
dissidents ... or even spends 11 hours testifying in front of a
congressional committee, he can talk to me about stamina."
Clinton called Trump's tax policies "Trumped-up
trickle-down" economics and Trump accused Clinton of being "all
talk, no action."
"I have a feeling I'm going to be blamed for everything,"
Clinton said during one tough exchange.
"Why not?" retorted Trump.
The Mexican peso, dubbed the "Trump thermometer" because of
its sensitivity to the U.S. presidential campaign, climbed 2
percent. Trump has pledged to build a wall at the Mexican border
to prevent illegal immigration.
