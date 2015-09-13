WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Days before a Republican
presidential debate at the Ronald Reagan Library, an immigration
advocacy group invoked the former president to attack the tough
immigration rhetoric of certain candidates, including
front-runner Donald Trump.
A television ad launched on Sunday by the National
Immigration Forum Action Fund contrasts Reagan's call for the
United States to welcome all people with the stances of Trump,
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who
have proposed an end to birthright citizenship and urged other
crackdowns.
The ad highlights Trump's demand for a wall along the
U.S.-Mexican border and comments that Mexican immigrants were
"bringing crime" and are "rapists."
It shows a clip from Reagan's 1989 farewell address from the
White House in which he references the journey to the United
States of John Winthrop, an English Puritan who imagined America
as a "city upon a hill."
Reagan described his idea of the "shining city" as one that
was "teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and
peace."
"If there had to be city walls," he added, "the walls had
doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the
heart to get here."
Trump, Walker and Cruz will join other candidates including
former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, former tech executive Carly
Fiorina and retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson for a debate on
Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi
Valley, California.
Carson said on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday that
Trump's plan for deporting undocumented workers is logistically
unfeasible, but said he would "turn off the spigot that
dispenses the goodies" to discourage the immigrants from coming
to the United States. For undocumented immigrants already here,
he said he would give them a six-month period to register.
The Action Fund's ad will screen nationally all week,
peaking during the debate on CNN. The Fund is affiliated with
the National Immigration Forum, a pro-immigration group which
counts Bush's son, Jeb Bush Jr, as one of its directors.
The two entities share the same management and some
resources but have different boards and separate budgets,
according to a spokeswoman, Cathleen Farrell.
Jeb Bush, the candidate, has said Republicans should
approach immigration as an opportunity to spur economic growth.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Toni Clarke; Editing by Mary
Milliken and Andrea Ricci)