DUBLIN Nov 9 U.S. president-elect Donald
Trump's plans to slash corporate tax rates should not keep
companies from setting up operations abroad, a move that would
damage a key plank of Ireland's industrial policy, the Irish
finance minister said on Wednesday.
Ireland has a decades-old policy of attracting multinational
investment with a corporate tax rate of just 12.5 percent. That
has made Ireland a hub for U.S. companies - including
heavyweights like Apple, Google and Pfizer - which account for
one in 10 local jobs. But it also makes the country vulnerable
to any global tax changes.
Before his victory on Wednesday, Trump said he wanted to cut
the U.S. corporate tax rate to 15 percent from the current 35
percent and encourage U.S. companies with operations abroad to
repatriate profits at a reduced tax rate.
"It's the repatriation of profits that is the primary issue.
Now, if you reduce that to 15 percent, it seems to me that that
is not an disincentive for setting up abroad," Michael Noonan
told a parliamentary committee.
"As a matter of fact, it could work the other way because
you pay much less tax if you repatriate profits from Ireland in
the future."
Trump will enjoy majorities from his Republican party in
both chambers of Congress, potentially helping him push through
reforms relatively quickly. But Noonan said he would "wait and
see" whether the plans come to pass.
"I spent all my life listening to United States election
campaigns where there was a commitment to reform corporate tax.
I've yet to see tangible measures and I was first elected to a
local authority in 1974," he said.
Noonan said the pipeline of multinational investment was
strong at present, but the uncertainty before Trump takes office
in January might slow down that down, PWC Ireland Managing
Partner Feargal O'Rourke warned.
"For Ireland, broadly speaking, it (Trump's plans) will take
away the tax plank of our foreign direct investment offering,"
said O'Rourke, who has advised a number of major U.S. companies
with operations in Ireland.
"Am I worried about jobs suddenly being sucked back to the
U.S. from Ireland? No. You can't run a global operation from
California. But for the next five or six months, U.S companies
are going to say 'let's just press the pause button for the
moment'."
