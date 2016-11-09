JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed confidence on Wednesday that he and newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump can work together to bring U.S.-Israeli relations to "new heights".

In a statement congratulating the Republican candidate, Netanyahu said: "President-elect Trump is a true friend of the State of Israel, and I look forward to working with him to advance security, stability and peace in our region."

"I am confident that President-elect Trump and I will continue to strengthen the unique alliance between our two countries and bring it to ever greater heights," said the right-wing leader, who has had a rocky relationship with outgoing Democratic President Barack Obama.

