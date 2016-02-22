ROME Feb 22 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
said on Monday that, as a citizen and leader of a centre-left
party, he hopes that Hillary Clinton becomes the next president
of the United States.
During a news conference with foreign media to mark his
second year in office, Renzi was asked if he could work with
Republican candidate Donald Trump should he win this year's
election.
"As Italian prime minister, it's obvious that I would work
well with whoever is president of the United States," Renzi
said. "As an Italian citizen and leader of the Democratic Party,
and in total respect for American democracy, I'm rooting for
Hillary Clinton."
Renzi also said he would be traveling to Tehran in April,
his first trip to Iran, which until recently was the focus of
Western sanctions.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Steve Scherer; editing by
Agnieszka Flak)