U.S. Republican presidential candidate Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal speaks at the Freedom 2015 National Religious Liberties Conference in Des Moines, Iowa November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal said on Tuesday he was suspending his campaign for the Republican nomination for president in 2016, saying "this is not my time."

"We spent a lot of time developing detailed policy papers, and given this crazy, unpredictable election season, clearly there just wasn't a lot of interest," Jindal said on Fox News after announcing his exit from the race.

"I think the Republican Party has to lay out the pathway why we are the party for opportunity and growth," he said.

Jindal has consistently polled on the lower end of the pack of Republicans seeking the party's nomination for the November 2016 election. He received 0.8 percent of support in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Louisiana voters will go to the polls on Saturday to pick Jindal's successor as governor, a race that has been surprisingly close in a typically Republican state.

Jindal said he would work on a think tank he formed after he leaves office. He declined to endorse another Republican presidential candidate on Tuesday, saying he would support the party's eventual nominee.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech and Christian Plumb)