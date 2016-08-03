WASHINGTON Aug 3 Republican Representative Tim
Huelskamp of Kansas, a Tea Party favorite in his third term in
Congress, lost his bid for re-election on Tuesday, the state's
unofficial results showed.
Huelskamp, who had a frequent critic of past Republican
fiscal measures, won just 44 percent of the vote in the farm
state, losing out to Roger Marshall, a physician who took 57
percent, according to the Kansas secretary of state's website.
Elected to Congress in 2010 amid a wave of Tea Party
support, Huelskamp has repeatedly tangled with his House
Republican leaders in pushing for a more conservative fiscal
agenda.
His battles with former House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner resulted in his being stripped of his House Budget
and Agriculture Committee memberships, a blow to his farm-rich
state.
Conservative political action committees spent heavily this
year to defeat Huelskamp in his primary and in support of his
opponent, who was also backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
"Voters are looking for results from their Reps, not
obstructionism," the Chamber's political wing said in a tweet
after the vote, calling Marshall an "effective conservative."
Huelskamp, in a post on Facebook overnight, said the race
showed how big money from "Washington power brokers" had
defeated Kansas values.
"It is now perfectly clear," he wrote, "that the
Establishment wing of the Republican party cannot stand
conservatives."
