(Adds details on opponents in Nov. 8 general election)
WASHINGTON Aug 3 Representative Tim Huelskamp
of Kansas, a Tea Party favorite who often feuded with Republican
leaders in the U.S. House, lost his bid for re-election in the
party's primary contest, unofficial state results showed on
Wednesday.
Huelskamp, who was seeking a fourth term, won just 44
percent of Tuesday's vote in losing to political newcomer Roger
Marshall, a physician who took 57 percent, according to the
Kansas secretary of state's website.
Marshall said Huelskamp had become an ineffective player in
Washington after losing key committee positions in a stand-off
with Republican leaders. Conservative political action
committees spent heavily this year to defeat Huelskamp and
support Marshall, who also was backed by the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce.
Huelskamp comes from a Kansas farm family and was elected to
Congress in 2010 amid a wave of support from the Tea Party
movement, which promotes smaller government and reduced federal
spending and taxation. He repeatedly tangled with his House
Republican leaders in pushing for a more conservative fiscal
agenda.
Huelskamp was a prominent member of the Freedom Caucus of
House conservatives who have riled House Republican leadership.
His battles with former House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner left him stripped of his House Budget and Agriculture
Committee memberships, a blow to his farm-rich state.
"Voters are looking for results from their Reps, not
obstructionism," the Chamber of Commerce's political wing said
in a tweet after the vote, calling Marshall an "effective
conservative."
Huelskamp, in a post on Facebook overnight, said the race
showed how big money from "Washington power brokers" had
defeated Kansas values.
"It is now perfectly clear," he wrote, "that the
Establishment wing of the Republican party cannot stand
conservatives," he wrote.
Marshall will face Libertarian candidate Kerry Burt in the
Nov. 8 general election. There is no Democratic candidate,
according to the Kansas secretary of state's website.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Bill Trott)