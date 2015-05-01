By Steve Holland
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 1 Ohio Governor John Kasich said
on Friday his 2016 presidential aspirations depend on whether he
can raise enough money to compete with a host of rivals for the
Republican nomination.
Kasich, 62, is considering a run for his party's nomination,
which would make him a potentially potent force in the
Republican field as he represents an important swing state in
presidential elections.
But with more than a dozen Republicans either already in the
race or about to enter it, Kasich could easily be just another
face on a crowded stage searching for his own breakout moment.
Kasich, a former chairman of the House of Representatives
Budget Committee who was re-elected as Ohio's governor in
November, sounded like a presidential candidate during a
45-minute session with reporters at a lunch sponsored by the
Christian Science Monitor.
Kasich, who considered running for the White House in 2000
before bowing out of the race, said he was optimistic that he
will be able to move forward with launching a campaign, but did
not indicate when he would make up his mind.
"I'm going to determine whether I'll have the resources to
win. If I don't have the resources and I can't see a path to
victory, I'm not going to do that," Kasich said.
Kasich, who served 18 years in Congress, touted his
experience as a key selling point for why Republican voters
would want to give him a look.
A fiscal conservative with an independent streak, he said he
would want to take on the role of problem-solver.
"The country's got a lot of problems. I think whether you're
a Republican or a Democrat, the anxiety is not much different,"
he said.
Kasich's decision to expand Medicaid, a government-funded
health program for the poor, in Ohio through President Barack
Obama's signature 2010 healthcare law has drawn scorn from
conservatives.
Many Republican governors have opted not to expand Medicaid
out of opposition to the law, also known as Obamacare. The White
House says that position deprives the residents of those states
of the federal dollars that would be available to them.
Kasich defended his decision, saying the money is being used
to treat 10,000 mentally ill inmates in Ohio prisons.
"Here's what I'm faced with. I've got money I can bring home
to Ohio ... It's not Washington's. It's the money that belongs
to the people of our state," he said.
Kasich also was unwilling to give his unabashed support to
free trade legislation that Obama and Republicans are trying to
get passed in Congress, saying he was concerned about its impact
on the U.S. labor market.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Paul Simao)