VIENTIANE, July 26 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Tuesday he raised the issue of the hacking of
Democratic Party emails in a meeting with Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Lavrov brushed off accusations that Moscow was behind the
hacking ahead of the meeting.
Kerry also said he would encourage the Philippines to engage
in bilateral negotiations with China to resolve their dispute
over rival claims in the South China Sea.
Kerry is due to travel to the Philippines later on
Wednesday, after a two-day visit to Laos, and he will meet
President Rodrigo Duterte while there.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Simon Webb; Editing by
Robert Birsel)