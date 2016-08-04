NEW YORK Billionaire hedge fund manager Seth Klarman said on Wednesday he would work to get Hillary Clinton elected president of the United States because he finds recent comments by Donald Trump "shockingly unacceptable."

"His words and actions over the last several days are so shockingly unacceptable in our diverse and democratic society that it is simply unthinkable that Donald Trump could become our president," Klarman said of the Republican presidential nominee.

The president and chief executive of The Baupost Group told Reuters in an emailed statement that Trump's suggestion "that the election will be rigged is particularly dangerous."

"I will continue to find ways to support Hillary Clinton and defeat Donald Trump,” he said.

On Monday, Trump told a town hall event in Columbus, Ohio, that he thought the November election might be "rigged." Trump's attacks on the Muslim parents of a decorated American soldier, Captain Humayun Khan, who was killed in Iraq, have drawn sharp rebukes since Khizr Khan and Ghazala Khan appeared at last week's Democratic convention.

Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Klarman, whose Boston-based investment firm manages $29 billion, is registered as an independent voter. But a review of filings showed that his political giving has largely benefited Republicans over the years, including donations this election cycle to political action committees that supported primary candidates Jeb Bush, Chris Christie and Marco Rubio.

He has also given to the campaigns of Democrats, including now-U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Mark Warner, according to the filings. He contributed $4,600 to Hillary Clinton's 2007 presidential race, while also giving to the campaigns of Republicans John McCain and Rudy Giuliani.

In June, Klarman gave $5,400 to Clinton's campaign.

"He is completely unqualified for the highest office in the land," Klarman said in his statement, without specifying how he would further support Clinton.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Toni Reinhold)