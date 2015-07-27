(Corrects spelling of last name to Porcaro from Percaro, in
paragraphs 22 and 23.)
By Emily Flitter
ANCHORAGE, July 27 When it comes to
influencing politics, few billionaires are more effective than
the industrialist brothers Charles and David Koch. Americans for
Prosperity (AFP), the nonprofit organization they founded and
continue to support, achieved a 95 percent success rate in the
2014 election races where it spent money.
But in Alaska, a state that could be pivotal in the 2016
elections, the group's reception has been surprisingly chilly.
Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly two to one in
America's northernmost state, and the GOP candidate has won
every presidential contest in the state for the last 50 years.
The conservative AFP's message of free markets and limited
government, along with its strong support for oil industry
interests, resonates here.
But the same independent spirit that defines Alaskans also
makes them bristle at attempts by outsiders to shape their
thinking, political analysts say, and the Kochs are viewed as
outsiders here by many Democrats and Republicans alike.
Dave Stieren, a conservative talk radio host in Anchorage,
said that in Alaska the group has been neither the "boogeyman"
liberals fear nor the "engine for change" the Kochs would like
it to be. It just hasn't had much impact, he said.
"When you say Americans for Prosperity in Alaska," he said,
"I'm like, 'Who?'"
The problem isn't that AFP supports causes and candidates
unpalatable to Alaskans. In 2014, for example, the group
targeted Democrat Mark Begich, who was defeated by Republican
Dan Sullivan in the U.S. Senate race. But even some Alaskans
closely aligned with AFP's goals question whether the group's
efforts in the race helped.
Alaskan Republican strategist Art Hackney, who last month
signed on to Florida Senator Marco Rubio's presidential
campaign, is happy to credit AFP with a long list of
accomplishments outside the state, including in Iowa, North
Carolina and Colorado.
"In most of those states what they did worked but in Alaska it
doesn't," he said. "In Alaska they had an impotent system."
As evidence, he cites a commercial AFP ran during the
Begich-Sullivan race featuring a woman describing how Begich's
positions hurt her family.
"Senator Begich didn't listen. How can I ever trust him
again?" she asked.
But the woman decrying Begich turned out to be an actress from
Maryland, and that didn't play well in Alaska, where it drew
considerable media attention.
"Alaskans know she is not Alaskan and never voted for Begich
in the first place and it's a lie," Hackney said.
In the end, Hackney said, he believes the AFP ad actually
helped Begich, who lost to Sullivan by the narrowest margin of
any Senate race in the country.
AFP STRATEGY
Christopher Neefus, a spokesman at Americans for Prosperity's
Washington headquarters, disputes claims that the group has
struggled in Alaska.
He notes that AFP opens chapters only in states where support
has reached critical mass. A year ago, he said, 5,000 people in
Alaska had either signed AFP-sponsored petitions, connected with
the group on Facebook or Twitter, or in some other way added
their names and contact details to a list maintained by AFP.
That's six-tenths of a percent of Alaska's population of
730,000, the same percentage that led AFP to open an office this
month in Mississippi.
And since AFP's Alaska chapter opened, three thousand more
people in the state have added their names to AFP's lists,
Neefus said.
As of July 24, AFP Alaska had 6,405 likes on its Facebook
page. But among the comments the page has attracted is this one,
posted on May 17 by user Wynter Narcissus: "Hey, AFP, get OUT of
Alaska!! You are NOT welcome here!!"
Other comments convey more warmth: "Good to see you. Thanks
for the bumper sticker!" wrote Bethany Marcum below a post
advertising AFP's booth at a local fair.
THE KOCH CONNECTION
Still, AFP Alaska's director, Jeremy Price, sometimes faces
tough questions, even in seemingly friendly territory.
"Tell me what Americans for Prosperity does. Why are you
here?" asked conservative radio host Mike Porcaro when Price
visited his show on June 24.
Price, an Alaskan native, had just begun describing the group
as "a grassroots organization in favor of limited government,"
when Porcaro cut in: "People would say, 'Americans for
Prosperity, huh. Would that be the Koch Brothers?'"
"Yes," Price said.
The group, which doesn't have to disclose its funding sources,
gets support from other donors as well as the Kochs. In 2013,
the last year for which records are available, the group took in
about $44 million.
But AFP does not shy away from its connection to the Kochs.
Price and his staff open weekly meetings with a mandatory
exercise in which Price, reading from a poster on the conference
room wall, selects one of the 10 concepts, known as Market-Based
Management Principles, described by Charles Koch in his book
"The Science of Success." Participants then discuss how to apply
the principle to accomplish AFP's mission.
The subject of the Kochs comes up frequently. During a meeting
last month with Chad Padgett, a senior staffer for Alaska
Congressman Don Young, Price described the reactions he gets
after explaining the Koch connection to Alaskans who've asked:
"It's amazing: Most people you meet immediately either love you
or hate you," he said.
ANCHORAGE OFFICE
Price, 36, is a former aide both to Young and to Alaska
Senator Lisa Murkowski, another Republican. He was born and
raised outside of Fairbanks, a personal detail he acknowledges
is essential for the job.
He manages a staff of four, all of them with backgrounds in
local Republican politics. Aside from the 2014 Senate race, the
group has so far focused on only a handful of issues and
candidates.
Earlier this year, it advocated against expanding Medicaid in
Alaska, something states can do with federal support under the
Affordable Care Act. The legislature voted against Gov. Bill
Walker's proposal to expand the federal program. But on July 16,
Walker, an independent, announced he would expand healthcare
coverage in the state with an executive order, bypassing the
legislature.
The Alaska AFP tweeted tartly later that day, "It's a great
day in Alaska for proponents of bigger government."
IN PLACE FOR 2016
AFP's efforts in Alaska come just as the red state is becoming
slightly more purple. Anchorage voters elected a Democratic
mayor, Ethan Berkowitz, this spring by the largest margin of any
vote in city's history - despite attack ads run against him by
AFP. And some political analysts say Begich, who narrowly lost
his Senate race, is in a good position to run for the seat
currently held by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who won as a write-in
candidate in 2010.
As a non-profit, issues-based group rather than a political
action committee, AFP is limited in the political support it can
provide. Its volunteers can't stump for specific candidates, and
the group can't lobby or make specific endorsements. But it can
run education campaigns and air ads attacking candidates on
issues.
In addition, Price and his staff have used a combination of
door-knocking campaigns and hosted gatherings to try to sign up
new volunteers for their cause.
One such event, called "Pints & Policies," was held June 24 at
an upscale Anchorage pizzeria in an attempt to recruit young
Alaskans for AFP's national conference in August.
The 40 or so people who turned out at the Fat Ptarmigan for
the event got two free drink tickets after supplying contact
information to AFP, and they seemed happy to be there and
interested in the speakers. But it remains to be seen how
successful such efforts will be.
"They're very good at luncheons," said talk show host Stieren.
But he questions whether his state needs an AFP branch. "Alaska
is really good at having world-class oil, world-class mines,
world-class fisheries, and we're really good at growing our own,
world-class crazy political movements," he said.
Price, however, is confident that AFP has a place in his
native state. "We are all Alaskans. We love our state and we're
concerned for its future," he said. "Those who support bigger
government will be disappointed to learn that we are here for
the long term."
(Reporting by Emily Flitter; Edited by Sue Horton)