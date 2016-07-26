July 26 United Auto Workers President Dennis
Williams said on Tuesday that presumptive Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has assured him she would
renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement if she is
elected president.
Clinton has previously said she wants to rework NAFTA.
Williams said he hopes that an updated treaty would help foster
stronger worker unions in Mexico, where many auto manufacturers
have factories.
Williams made his comments during a telephone press
conference from Philadelphia where he is attending the
Democratic National Convention.
