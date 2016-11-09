* World leaders offer support, some fret over Trump plans

* Republicans retain control of U.S. House, Senate

* Dollar, stocks, Mexican peso fall - no Brexit-style rout

* Obama invites Trump to White House

Nov 9 Republican Donald Trump stunned the world by defeating heavily favored Hillary Clinton in the race for the White House, ending eight years of Democratic rule and sending the United States on a new, uncertain path.

Following are the main developments:

NOV 9

* A protectionist U.S. president and increased European suspicion of a Trump-led America undermine the prospects for a planned transatlantic free trade agreement between the European Union and the United States.

* Donald Trump's election as U.S. president has aroused concern among Syrian rebels and a degree of optimism in Damascus, where his victory is seen as a better outcome than a Hillary Clinton win.

* The price of gold falls back from earlier sharp gains after a conciliatory victory speech from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump also helps the dollar rebound.

* United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon says he hopes the administration of Donald Trump will "strengthen the bonds of international cooperation" and described Hillary Clinton as "a powerful symbol of women's empowerment".

* World leaders offer to work with Donald Trump when he takes over as U.S. president, but express anxiety over how he will handle problems from the Middle East to an assertive Russia and whether he will carry out a number of campaign threats.

* France's far-right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen congratulates Donald Trump and says she hopes the same kind of upset will happen in France next year.

* The election of Donald Trump puts new pressure on automakers and other manufacturers that have become dependent on open trade with Mexico, and it raises the risk they will face higher costs.

* Oil reverses most of its early losses of almost 4 percent to trade around $46 a barrel as the market recovers from an initial Brexit-like reaction to Donald Trump's surprise election victory.

* Mexico's foreign minister says the government will not pay for a wall along its border with the United States promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

* The head of the World Trade Organization says Donald Trump's support is vital for the global trading system and says he will support the new administration in ensuring that trade is a positive force for job creation.

* NATO promises to defend all allies despite Donald Trump's calls during the election campaign to set conditions for U.S. help, as the alliance braces for a more impulsive leader some fear could withdraw funding for a new deterrent to Russia.

* Donald Trump's economic advisor Peter Navarro seeks to reassure the markets, saying the Republican president-elect will help boost economic growth once in the White House, aided by a Republican-controlled Congress.

* Pharmaceutical stocks leap as Donald Trump's win leads investors to conclude the threat of tough action on drug pricing has receded.

* Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida brushes aside Donald Trump's suggestion during the presidential election campaign that Tokyo might consider acquiring nuclear weapons.

* Russia's parliament erupts in applause after a lawmaker announces that Donald Trump had been elected U.S. president and Vladimir Putin tells foreign ambassadors he is ready to fully restore ties with Washington. Moscow is hoping that improved relations could yield an elusive prize: the lifting or easing of Western sanctions.

* Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the first world leader to call to congratulate Donald Trump on his election victory, a move welcomed by many Egyptians who shrugged off the president-elect's anti-Muslim rhetoric.

* The U.S. dollar, Mexican peso and world stocks fall, but fears of a Brexit-style shock that wiped trillions off global markets has failed to materialise so far.

* Donald Trump's election triggers fears that his view that global warming is a hoax might lead other nations to scale back ambitions under a landmark climate change deal. Renewable energy stocks fall on world markets.

* Donald Trump's campaign manager does not rule out the possibility of a special prosecutor for Hillary Clinton but says the president-elect is focused for now on uniting the country

* Many Muslims around the world say they fear Donald Trump's election might raise tensions between the West and Islam and contribute to radicalisation

* U.S. President Barack Obama calls Donald Trump to congratulate him on his election victory and invites him to the White House on Thursday to discuss the transition of power

* The small Slovenian town of Sevnica, Melania Trump's birthplace, savours her husband's shock win in the U.S. election as a likely boon for tourism on Wednesday, while a former schoolmate remembers her as "creative and innovative".

* Volkswagen's Chief Executive and Germany's auto industry association VDA express concerns that the election of Donald Trump could have negative impacts for their companies

* Demonstrators set fire to a likeness of Trump, smash store front windows and set garbage and tires alight in downtown Oakland, across the bay from San Francisco. A few miles away, University of California, Berkeley students protest on campus.

* Republicans maintain their majorities in both chambers of the U.S. Congress, empowering the party to reshape Washington

* Trump's victory sends shockwaves through industries that rely on open trade, from airlines to cars and IT outsourcing, even though many executives remain unsure what his protectionist rhetoric will mean in practice

* Leaders of the European Union institutions invite Trump to a summit as soon as he can schedule one, citing security and trade ties as key issues

ANALYSIS/BACKGROUND

* Rhetoric or reality? Arabs struggle to decode Trump's Mideast rhetoric

* Trump, U.S. Congress will agree on some issues, long-term questions loom

* Trump victory likely to empower Iran's hardliners, worry investors

* Trump presidency to create high anxiety among Asian allies

* For China, Trump win creates uncertainty, opportunity

* Trump win casts doubt on Fed's plans to hike interest rates

* OPEC's job of trying to prop up oil prices has just got much harder. With Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidential election, the 14-country oil-producing cartel may have to battle a sourer outlook for the global economy and weaker demand for crude.

* U.S. Latino voters flex, but fail to topple Trump

* After Trump and Brexit, populist tsunami threatens European mainstream

* Clinton voters despair over Trump victory

* How Trump crushed naysayers with a coalition of the forgotten

* Highest glass ceiling remains intact after Clinton's stunning loss

* At less than $5 each, Trump's votes came cheap

* With Trump win, Republican chairman Priebus emerges as key adviser

* Outlines of Trump foreign policy are largely uncharted territory

* INSIGHT-"Go to hell!" A divided America struggles to heal after ugly election

* Wall Street elite stunned at Trump triumph

FACTBOXES

* Republicans retain control of U.S. Senate, House

* Wall St picks possible sector winners, losers on Trump victory

* Where Trump found his edge over Clinton

* Pivotal moments in Trump's presidential campaign

* Top goals for President Trump, hurdles in front of him

(Compiled by Andrew Heavens and Gareth Jones)