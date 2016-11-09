Nov 9 Republicans will continue to dominate U.S.
state legislatures in the wake of Tuesday's election that kept
their party in control of Congress and put Donald Trump in the
White House, legislative analysts said on Wednesday.
After an election in which more than 80 percent of the
nation's 7,383 state legislative seats were up for grabs,
Republicans and Democrats were likely to control the same number
of chambers they had going into the election, according to the
bipartisan National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL),
which is still compiling voting results.
Republicans, who have dominated control of legislatures
since the mid-term election in 2010, held the majority in 67 of
the country's 98 partisan legislative chambers, while Democrats
had 31 going into the election. Nebraska's single chamber is
nonpartisan.
"Neither party can sort of boast of having a big night down
on the state level," NCSL elections analyst Tim Storey said.
"Republicans will remain in a dominant position in terms of
policy making."
In Kentucky, Republicans took over the House of
Representatives for the first time since 1921, while defeating
longtime Democratic House Speaker Greg Stumbo, according to the
Republican Legislative Campaign Committee.
That result leaves Republicans in control of every
legislative chamber in the U.S. South for the first time in
history, Storey said.
Republicans also wrested control of the Iowa Senate from
Democrats and appeared poised to maintain their majority in the
Minnesota House of Representatives, which had been targeted by
Democrats, according to NCSL.
Democrats did hit their target in the New Mexico House of
Representatives, gaining a majority of seats, said Carolyn
Fiddler, spokeswoman for the Democratic Legislative Campaign
Committee.
In Hawaii, the only Senate Republican was ousted, making the
Democratic-controlled chamber the nation's first all one-party
state legislative chamber since 1980.
