WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign manager will not be prosecuted in Florida on a misdemeanor battery charge involving a reporter, the Palm Beach County State Attorney's office said in court documents on Thursday.

Corey Lewandowski, 42, was charged last month by police in Jupiter with intentionally grabbing and bruising the arm of Michelle Fields, then a reporter for the conservative news outlet. The incident occurred when Fields tried to question Trump at a campaign event on March 8.

