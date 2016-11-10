(Corrects spelling of analyst Frederic Wehrey's name)
By Aidan Lewis
TUNIS Nov 10 Allies of Libyan commander Khalifa
Haftar, the dominant figure in the divided country's east, have
welcomed Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. election, betting on
more support for their anti-Islamist stance.
The result could boost pro-Haftar factions with strong ties
to Egypt and increasingly to Russia, while diluting Western
support for a U.N.-backed government in Tripoli that Haftar and
his allies have opposed, analysts say.
Libya splintered into rival political and armed groupings
after the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 and
remains deeply divided between factions based in the east and
west that backed rival governments and parliaments.
The leaders of a U.N.-backed Government of National Accord
(GNA) arrived in Tripoli in March. But they have failed to fully
displace the previous administration in Tripoli or win
endorsement from power-brokers in the east, who accuse the GNA
of being beholden to Islamist-leaning militias.
Haftar and his Libyan National Army (LNA) have been fighting
a two-year military campaign against Islamists and other
opponents in Benghazi and elsewhere in the east. Many suspect he
seeks national power.
Haftar is aligned with the eastern parliament and
government, both of which were quick to congratulate Trump on
his win.
"I strongly support Trump because of his and the
Republicans' resolute and decisive attitudes," said Tarek
al-Jaroushi, a member of the parliament whose father commands
Haftar's air force. "The Republican Party, which understands the
truth about Daesh (Islamic State) and the positions and the
victories of the Libyan army, will support us."
A statement from the parliament to Trump said: "We hope for
your support and we call for the lifting of the arms embargo
on the Libyan army which is waging a war against terrorism."
Trump's win is likely to result in a retreat of U.S. support
for the struggling GNA's leadership, or Presidential Council,
said Claudia Gazzini, a Libya analyst at International Crisis
Group.
"Up until now it's the U.S. Democratic administration that
has been the major cheerleader of the Presidential Council, and
the U.S. position on Libya has really dictated the international
alignments, at least among Western countries," she said.
That could benefit Haftar, who in September seized control
of key oil terminals from a rival faction aligned with the GNA.
REGIONAL POWERS
Change is unlikely in U.S. counter-terrorism policy in
Libya, which has included air strikes against Islamic State in
its former stronghold of Sirte, said Frederic Wehrey of the
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, but shuttle
diplomacy and "the follow-on task of rebuilding Libya's
government and especially security" could be reduced.
Any lessening of U.S. involvement in Libya could leave
regional powers freer to act. In recent years western factions
including Islamists have been close to Qatr and Turkey, whilst
their eastern rivals have relied on support from Egypt and the
United Arab Emirates. Haftar's allies have also cultivated ties
with Russia, which printed banknotes for an eastern breakaway
branch of Libya's central bank.
Trends in eastern Libya of "disengagement from party
politics, a tightening of control over civil society, over
mosques, over journalism" are a reflection of what is happening
in Egypt, and close relations between Trump and Sisi could
"strongly affect Libya", said Wehrey.
Egypt said its President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the first
international leader to congratulate Trump by telephone.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is ready
to repair ties with the U.S. under Trump.
On Facebook, some Libyan supporters of Haftar expressed hope
that a Trump victory would lead to a crackdown on Islamists in
the region.
Opponents said they would fight to defend the 2011
revolution regardless. In one widely shared post a woman from
the western city of Misrata wrote: "They (the LNA) may be
supported by Trump, Russia, Sisi, and Haftar, but we still have
God with us."
(Additional reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli in Benghazi and
Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)